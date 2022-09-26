RDS Sponsors Greater Manchester Chamber of Commerce’s Quarterly Economic Update

The GM Chamber of Commerce’s 3rd Quarterly Economic Update of 2022 is taking place between 8.30-10.30am on Wednesday 28th September at Elliot House in Manchester.

Chris Fletcher, the Chamber’s Policy and Communications Director, and Head of Research, Subrahmaniam Krishnan-Harihara will be hosting the event and sharing first-hand information about the current state of the Greater Manchester economy and what will be impacting on businesses over the next few months. They will have updates on the Chamber’s key economic indicators and give views on wider issues impacting on the economy.

The event will be streamed live and the latest updates will also be available on the GM Index – the most accurate economic performance indicator around. To register please click here.

With a desire to become the best in their field, the in-house team at RDS focuses on understanding their clients’ businesses and current R&D projects, as well as their future planned R&D. This means that RDS can become an extension to a client’s businesses, regularly throwing around ideas, answering R&D questions and strategising – not just creating and quantifying an R&D claim at the end of year. RDS brings a huge range of business experience across multiple sectors.

The professional team at RDS are passionate about helping businesses to access all the R&D tax benefits available and although they have a process they can apply to any business in any sector, they pride themselves on their personal touch to every client.

Chris Cunnane, Business Development Manager at RDS, will be on the panel; giving an overview of the scheme, RDS as a business and sharing a case study / success story of a client that RDS met through a Chamber event – Paul Wilks, fellow GMCC member and MD of Jigsaw Controls / KTech Engineering.

Speaking of the event Chris said:

“As a company, we are really proud to be sponsoring and taking part in this event. It is seemingly the first time that an event sponsor can provide an immediate service that can really help businesses with the tough times they are facing and will continue to face for the forseeable future.

“This is crucially important data for Greater Manchester and will be reflective of the UK as a whole, so it is vital that business owners are aware of what’s coming and the fact our solution can help with these increasingly difficult times. Statistics have shown previously that businesses have seen a 45% rise in overhead costs, so now more than ever a R&D tax claim could be a lifeline for a business.”

