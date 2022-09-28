Financial distress amongst SMEs sees a 67% rise in those seeking support

The U.K.’s first and only provider of personal guarantee insurance (PGI), Purbeck Personal Guarantee Insurance , has recently seen an increase in smaller businesses reaching out to mentoring and advice services for help due to fears of financial support, the numbers of calls have exceeded those recorded during the height of Covid-19 hospitalisations [i]

From 1st January 2022 to the end of August 2022, Purbeck saw a 67% increase in businesses utilising its support and mentoring services compared to the same period in 2021 – a period that covered the third national lockdown and the steepest rise in Covid-19 admissions to hospital. So far in September, calls to the service are 80% up on 2021.

Todd Davison, MD of Purbeck Personal Guarantee Insurance said: “Purbeck is used to supporting businesses in financial distress – this is part and parcel of the insurance we offer – but clearly many firms have been deeply concerned about making ends meet in the face of rising costs. While news of a slight easing of Consumer Price Inflation in August was welcome, economists warn it is likely to rise again later in 2022. Cancellation of the planned rise in corporation tax and a reversal of the 1.25 percentage point rise in National Insurance contributions may help many small businesses in the coming months and we welcome news of the widening of eligibility for the Start-up Loan Scheme [ii]

“At Purbeck, we have helped many entrepreneurs behind start-up businesses secure personal guarantee backed loans, knowing that if their venture fails, their personal assets will be protected. In fact, around 1 in 5 applications for Personal Guarantee Insurance were from start-ups in Q2 2022.”

Personal Guarantee Insurance mitigates the risk of signing a personal guarantee backed business loan. This means if the business does fail, 80% of the loan will be settled by the insurance rather than the business owner’s home, savings and other personal assets being called on to settle the debt.

The level of cover is based on a fixed percentage of the personal guarantee the company director wishes to insure. This is dependent on whether the corresponding finance facility is secured or unsecured.

Personal Guarantee Insurance also does a lot more than pay out following a claim. Policyholders are offered access to free mentoring and support services if the business gets into financial distress, plus the huge benefit of expert guidance at the point the debt needs to be settled.