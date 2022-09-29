Cerebriam Studio joins selective Government backed programme for fast growth AI companies

Cerebriam Studio, London – Ealing, 29th September 2022, announced today that it is taking part in the 16th cohort of the selective growth programme run by the Machine Intelligence Garage.

Previous innovative AI companies to have joined the programme include techspert.io, greyparrot.ai, and Skin Analytics. The 100 programme alums to date, have collectively raised £52 million, with the Machine Learning Garage receiving recognition for Outstanding AI Accelerator at the CogX Awards for a second year running.

The Machine Learning Garage, run my Digital Catapult, is the UK Government’s specialist programme designed to accelerate the pace with which exceptional AI companies grow, and thereby provide opportunities across the economy. During the six week programme, selected companies receive support in product development, machine learning operations, ethics, and financing. As well as ongoing access to high power compute resources.

Optimised for the creator economy, Cerebriam Studio is a patent pending AI assisted online video editor which enables creators to simultaneously make vertical, semi-vertical, square, and horizontal videos for social media, thereby making their content up to 70% faster.

Forbes estimates the growing global creator economy was worth $100B in 2021. While YouGov reported that for 300,000 UK based 18–26-year-olds, content creation is their sole income with a further million working towards it. Despite being a realistic self-employment opportunity, video creators are often stressed, with 95% reporting burn out, and this is the issue that Cerebriam Studio seems to resolve.

Cerebriam Studio is led by experts in video production, computer vision, and machine learning. Nageela Yusuf, CEO of Cerebriam Studio, said “We’re delighted to be joining the Machine Learning Garage programme at a time we’re scaling our product, and we’re looking forward to working with colleagues in MLOps (machine learning operations), to help us achieve that faster. Given the popularity of our product we need to prepare it for a bigger volume of users.”

Robert Smith, Director of Artificial Intelligence, Digital Catapult commented: “Overall, the incredible variety of work undertaken by our latest MIG cohort helps to envision a world where people’s lives are sustainably enriched by ubiquitous, practical AI applications. These startups are tirelessly developing a better future, and I’m proud that we at Digital Catapult can help.”

About Cerebriam Studio

Cerebriam Studio is a patent pending AI enabled online video editor for the creator economy – it enables users to capture, edit, & post square, vertical, & horizontal social videos simultaneously. In doing so it helps creators, managing personal or company social accounts, to connect with their target market, with the least amount of time and effort.

About the Machine Intelligence Garage:

Machine Intelligence Garage offers promising early stage machine intelligence companies access to computation power, expertise, and industry leading support on applied AI ethics.