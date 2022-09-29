Tips to Keeping Safety of Demolition Workers

Demolition is often the first step taken during construction projects. During this time, workers clear and level the ground for building. While this is a very important procedure, it poses a great risk to the workers.

In 2020, the Bureau of Labor Statistics(BLS) reported 78 deaths of demolition workers. Even though this figure is less than the previous year, it could be reduced further as most accidents are avoidable.

The Danger in Demolition Work

From the nature of their job, demolition workers are constantly at risk of getting injured from falling debris, collapsing buildings, and falling from heights. The Occupational Safety and Health Administration (OSHA) noted that demolition workers share the same risks as construction workers. According to Attorney Andrew Rodriguez of Felix Gonzalez Accident and Injury Law Firm, “people employed in the construction industry suffer among the highest rates of workplace injuries in the country.”

They could also suffer from caustic burns, toxic gas and chemical exposure, electrocution, and hearing damage from noise at the demolition site. These risk factors could easily be avoided by offering workers personal protective equipment (PPE).

Like other workers, demolition workers face hazards while at work due to unpredictable circumstances such as unknown strengths or weaknesses of damaged construction materials, hidden materials, deviations from the structure’s original design, and alterations made to the original design of the structure.

How to Keep Demolition Workers Safe

OSHA’s most violated regulation was failure to perform an engineering survey before commencing a demolition job. This comes at a cost as surveying determines the walls, floors and framing conditions. Therefore, failure to conduct a proper engineering survey could lead to the unexpected collapse of parts or the entire structure.

The employer must also plan by providing first aid, medical services and an elaborate evacuation plan. In addition, they are responsible for locating, securing and relocating nearby utilities.

It is the duty of the employer to ensure that workers are safe. Below are a few guidelines for protecting demolition workers while working

Provide Adequate PPE

For demolition workers, PPE is more than just helmets. It is also inclusive of eye, face, hand and foot protection. More protective clothing should be provided for operations such as cutting and welding.

Similarly, hearing and respiratory protection should be offered to prevent hearing impairments from the noisy site and inhalation of toxic gasses and dust. Due to the high risk of falling, Personal Fall Arrest Systems should be installed.

Train All Employees on Safety Guidelines

Offering PPE might not be enough, especially if the workers are familiar with their use. Employees should be trained on the proper use, maintenance and storage of PPE. Finally, employers should teach workers how to avoid potential hazards.

Provide a Safe Working Environment

This can be done in many ways. First, survey the site for hazardous materials and post warning signs to caution workers of falling debris. Next, cut the electric, gas, and water supply systems and be sure to notify the utility companies. Finally, ensure the floors are covered with materials strong enough to withstand different loads.

Other protective measures employers can take include guarding wall openings and bracing the walls and floors of damaged structures. OSHA highlights other requirements in their agency fact sheet, and employers should adhere to them.

The Takeaway

Accidents from demolition work can be managed by proper planning ahead of the demolition work, providing the right PPE, proper training, and observing OSHA standards. If you get injured on-site, you can file for a worker’s compensation claim, which would cover lost wages and medical expenses. You can also file for third-party liability claims if the employer was responsible for the accident.