Clean Planet Energy Joins US Plastic Recycler to Save 20,000 Tons From Landfill

Clean Planet Energy has announced a new partnership that could result in up to 20,000 tons of plastic being recycled, rather than ending up in a landfill.

KW Plastics will provide plastic scrap to Clean Planet’s new ecoPlant, which is set to be built in Alabama. The scrap will then be used to make re-usable, circular products.

At the moment, KW Plastics is the largest recycler of HDPE and PP Plastics on the planet. Their facilities process in excess of 250,000 tons each year.

However, there are certain rigid plastics which they cannot recycle and could end up in a landfill.

Instead of this happening, they are coming together with Clean Planet Energy, who will ensure that virtually all plastic received by KW from US households are recycled.

Clean Planet Energy released a statement discussing some of the positive outcomes of this partnership.

It read: “(This new association) will create a highly efficient, low landfill, supply chain for plastic recycling, and significantly stop plastics entering landfill, or potentially our oceans”.

The other side of the partnership was also keen to discuss its significance.

Scott Saunders, the General Manager of KW Plastics, said: “Since 1981, KW has been a pioneer in the revolution of plastics recycling industry. We have developed processes to handle a wide range of rigid plastics allowing us to work with MRF operators to greatly increase the amount of HDPE and PP containers removed from curb side stream.

“Working with Clean Planet Energy at our headquarters in Troy, Alabama is an exciting way to continue this journey, now knowing the even harder to reach plastics can be put back into use.”

The process regarding planning for Clean Planets first ecoPlant in Alabama is ongoing.