Things to do when opening a hair salon

For most hairdressers, it’s a lifetime dream to open and successfully run their own salon. After all, owning a salon lets you do what you love while making your clients feel great. However, you’ll need to put in the time and effort to build a thriving and profitable business. Luckily, though, most of the important groundwork can be done before your salon even opens.

If you’re looking to start a salon and you’re not sure what steps to take, here are some key things to do to help you find your feet.

Make sure you’re protected

You can’t prepare for the unexpected and sometimes things go wrong. It’s important to make sure that you and your salon are properly protected in case an accident happens.

After spending your hard-earned money on expensive professional equipment and opening your salon, it would be a shame to lose it all because you weren’t properly insured.

Cover yourself with full business insurance, as this might be able to not only protect your salon’s reputation but also help you to deal with legal matters smoothly.

Make sure you’re kitted out

As soon as you open your salon, you need to be ready to wow your clients straight away. When you invest in high-quality equipment, furniture, products and décor, you’re more likely to reap the benefits.

Investing in the best beauty salon equipment and software shows the professionalism of your establishment and that the treatments you’re providing are carried out to the highest possible standards. The same goes for your products and furniture. By not scrimping, you’re telling your clients that they deserve the best and they’re far more likely to return for repeat service.

Pick a name

Picking a catchy name is both the hardest and most exciting part when opening a business. Owning a salon is a great achievement, so you want to select something that reflects that and is catchy for customers and passers-by.

There are many things to consider when picking a name for your business. You need to think about what the image of your business is along with the location it’s in. More importantly, you need to pick a unique and interesting name that stands out from your competitors. Consider using puns to come up with something inventive that will stick in the minds of potential customers.

But don’t go overboard – names that try to be too clever can catch a client’s attention just as much as a good one, but just make sure it’s for all the right reasons!