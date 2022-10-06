Gruelling admin job made my MS worse stripping on TV is much better for my health

Babestation’s Brooksie Brooks reveals how she went from struggling hospital worker to smash-hit glamour girl

London, UK September 29, 2022: Brave Babestation star Brooksie Brooks has found the answer to dealing with her debilitating illness – taking her clothes off in front of hundreds of thousands of viewers.

The Leeds glamour girl is a smash-hit on the TV channel, attracting a host of besotted fans who regularly tune in to see her disrobe and reveal some killer curves.

But away from the cameras the brunette beauty, 32 is dealing with the degenerative disease multiple sclerosis – which can make everyday chores difficult and mean she has to carefully watch her schedule.

It affects the brain and spinal cord, causing issues with vision, arm or leg movement, body sensation and balance.

And it’s what led her to ditching a more traditional job at a private hospital in favour of her current racy role, where she rakes in more than £150,000 a year getting naked on Babestation platforms.

Curvy Brooks, who was diagnosed at 21, said: “I tried a few other admin jobs but then decided to test the waters by dancing in clubs.

“Soon the pictures I put on social media grabbed the attention of glamour channels. I was delighted and before I knew it, I got the job at Babestation.

“When I was working in the hospital it’s really hard to explain to people that you have a disability when they can’t physically see it.

“I’ve always taken pride in my appearance and because of that people think you’re okay because you look good.

“With the shift patterns, I would get halfway through the day and be exhausted. If the fatigue starts to hit you can’t just go for a nap for an hour.

“Now I’ve found something that’s flexible so I can rest when my symptoms flare up.”

After just five months in the job, owners say the sexy singleton is one of the platform’s best earning performers – wowing them with her 34E boobs and sultry looks.

And Brooksie says her story proves that the women entering the booming adult industry – Babestation attracts a throbbing five million viewers per month – are doing it for a number of reasons.

She explained: “It’s not just because they want to get their t*ts out on the telly.

“I can work from either the studio in Milton Keynes or via webcam at home, so it works for me in terms of managing my schedule and keeping a close eye on my health.

“I like to think that attitudes are changing towards the adult industry, with the emergence of platforms such as Only Fans providing a way for people of all shapes and sizes to make money.

“If they are comfortable doing it, and accept some of the aspects of the work, then I can’t see it being a bad thing.