Law firm surpasses national and legal-industry average for people strategy

A Midlands’ law firm has once again been awarded with a national accreditation recognising its employee engagement, communication, organisational culture and work practices.

Flint Bishop , which has offices in Birmingham and Derby, has been awarded the Investors in People (IIP) ‘gold’ accreditation until 2025. The firm received the award following a rigorous assessment process and detailed positive feedback from employees.

As part of the assessment, results from the employee survey show that 98.7% of staff agree that the firm’s ambition has been clearly communicated, 98.6% said there is a clear set of values and 97.3% believe that Flint Bishop is a great place to work.

The firm has revealed that the scores achieved this year have far surpassed those of the assessment in 2019, with all indicators scoring above the legal-industry average and the Investors in People benchmarks.

The achievement follows a sustained period of growth and the most successful financial year to date for the business with turnover climbing to £17.58m in 2021/22, an increase of 16.6% on the previous year. Total headcount also reached record levels with the introduction of 107 new staff over the last 12 months.

IIP assessor, John Walden, noted the firm’s “values and behaviours are firmly embedded and there is an overall positive stance on equality, diversity and inclusion”. He added that there is “a well-considered and benchmarked reward and recognition strategy in place and collaboration is encouraged and prized”.



Holly Dixon, HR manager at Flint Bishop said:

“We are delighted that Investors in People has certified the firm with the gold standard for a further three years. With only 17% of IIP accredited organisations achieving the gold standard, we should be all be extremely proud of this achievement.



“The Investors in People assessment is an important process for the firm. It enables us to understand our performance at leading, supporting and improving our people and culture strategy, as well as playing a vital role in employee engagement and in attracting new talent to Flint Bishop.”



Chief executive Qamer Ghafoor added:

“It is a great achievement for the firm to once again be recognised by Investors in People with the gold standard. It is pleasing to see that values, actions and behaviours demonstrated by the management team are reflected by the staff to deliver an excellent service to our clients and is testament to the firm’s ongoing commitment to developing and taking care of our people.

