Claphams Solicitors, a Glasgow Based Law Firm, has raised more than £250,000 for Cancer Research.

Claphams Solicitors, a law firm located in Glasgow’s Southside, has surpassed their fundraising goal set several years ago, raising over £250,000 for Cancer Research via their free Will writing service.

In Britain, 1 in 2 people are diagnosed with cancer in their lifetime. Thanks to the efforts of charities like Cancer Research UK, survival rates have doubled since the 1970s and more people beat cancer than ever before. The amount raised goes towards funding the research of more than 4,000 scientists, doctors and nurses who dedicate their lives to treating and curing cancer. As this is a cause close to their hearts at Claphams, they have also now set a new goal of £500,000. You can view their progress here.

For anyone aged 18 or over, Claphams’ free Will service allows you or a loved one to write or update a simple Will free of charge. This gives you peace of mind that your possessions and assets are distributed exactly as you wish, while also supporting a great cause.

Find out more about their Cancer Research partnership here. You can also contact Claphams Solicitors on 0141 620 0800 or fill out their online enquiry form.

Based in the Southside of Glasgow, Claphams Solicitors provides legal advice to clients in Newton Mearns, Giffnock, Clarkston and beyond in respect of Wills and Estates, Executries, Powers of Attorney, Guardianships, Residential Conveyancing , Commercial Conveyancing , Divorce and Family Law, Civil Litigation and more.