Jeton has become the first official e-Wallet partner of Hull City Association Football Club

October 2022, London UK Jeton Wallet is delighted to announce a new partnership with Hull City, the professional football club based in the East Riding of Yorkshire. Two companies signed an agreement at the end of September 2022, looking to promote the services of Jeton Wallet to Hull City fans and football fans in general.

Jeton Wallet already has partnerships with several high-profile sporting teams and organisations and will work with Hull City in 2022/2023. The company’s distinctive branding will appear at all Hull City home matches at the MKM Stadium, on print, digital media, LED boards, and backdrops. Furthermore, Jeton’s branding will continuously appear on the Club’s online channels, including its website and social media platforms, as part of the relationship. The companies will collaborate on several innovative marketing and joint campaigns. Jeton also intends to gain valuable insight into how to better serve its customers by studying Hull City fans.

Chief Executive Officer for Jeton, Mr. Saaly Temirkanov stated: “We are delighted to sign a partnership with Hull City AFC. The collaboration is part of the company’s broader plan to establish itself as a UK household name and help raise awareness of its services. Hull City AFC is a great football club with an impressive following, and we are proud to offer our service to their fans. We hope to celebrate many successes together in the future, and we wish Hull City AFC the best of luck in their next matches.”

Phil Dayes, commercial sales manager at Hull City, said: “ We are really happy to be teaming up with such a forward-thinking company and have Jeton on board as one of our highly valued club partners.” and “This is another positive step for the club and further boosts the international profile of Hull City. We look forward to a long and successful partnership working together.”

Please visit Jeton for more information.

About Jeton

Jeton Wallet is a payment provider that allows its customers to pay online and transfer money worldwide securely. Jeton’s services are used by shoppers and merchants in the UK, EU, and worldwide, enabling rapid and secure payments and an all-in-one account solution in multiple currencies. Jeton offers services in over 100 countries, 70 payment methods, and 50 currencies.

About Hull City Association Football Club

Hull City Association Football Club is an English professional football club in Hull, East Riding of Yorkshire. Founded in 1904, the club competes in the Championship.

https://www.wearehullcity.co.uk/news/2022/october/jeton-become-e-wallet-partner/

