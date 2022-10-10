NYC’s First Vegan & Gluten-Free Crêperie Brings Bee-Free Honey to Brooklyn

New York, NY, Oct 10, 2022 – Little Choc Apothecary is expanding their menu with an all-new Bee’s Knees cocktail made with MeliBio 100% vegan honey.

“I’ve never been this inspired by honey before! This bee-free honey allowed us to expand our menu to fun crepe specials, like the Baklava Crepe, in addition to cocktails, like the Bee’s Knees,” says Little Choc founder, Julia Kravets.

Little Choc is one of just two restaurants in New York serving MeliBio’s plant-based honey. Their mission is to create a sustainable future for bees, humans, and the planet, and Little Choc is excited to join in. The new Bee’s Knees cocktail is made with bee-free honey, soju, fresh ginger, a dash of lemon juice, and cinnamon for an extra kick.

The Bee’s Knees cocktail joins Little Choc’s fully vegan and gluten-free menu alongside other clean ingredients like homemade coconut and almond milks, creamy cashew cheese, smoky coconut bacon, and house-made Newtella—a decadent hazelnut chocolate spread.

Little Choc Apothecary is proud to be the first fully vegan and gluten-free crêperie in NYC, offering a creative selection of sweet and savory crepes, as well as homemade baked goods, teas, coffee, and espresso drinks. Little Choc has been voted one of the best restaurants in Brooklyn, and one of the most romantic restaurants in America by TimeOut.