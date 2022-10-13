LH1 GOES GLOBAL

London, 13th October 2022: Leading International Property Consultants, LH1 Global, have rebranded amidst an exciting expansion, that sees the highly successful husband and wife duo open a new office in the UAE. Founded in 2017, as LH1 London, by Benjamin Hunter, the business has delivered prime projects across major UK cities in the past five years, including London, Manchester, Birmingham, Leeds, Derby and Ashford, whilst building a development pipeline of over 1,500 units set to be launched in the next 12 to 24 months.

Currently operating out of offices in the UK, LH1 Global has now added premises in Dubai, which will be the firm’s international base and led by company founder Benjamin Hunter, with a dedicated team sourcing and securing exceptional global property investment opportunities to compliment the UK offering. The core focus of LH1 Global’s international arm will be on emerging markets that offer exceptional capital growth in the short to medium term.

Rayna Hunter has been appointed as CEO and taking over the full-time management of the UK operation. Rayna was first appointed in 2017, joining from a highly successful PR & Events firm she had established for over a decade. Rayna’s transferable skills, passion for property and leadership qualities quickly saw her become Head of Global Sales and later Managing Director in January 2021.

Commenting on the rebrand and expansion of LH1 Global, Founder, Benjamin Hunter, said: “When I set up LH1 London the first objective was to create the UK’s leading international property consultancy, specialising in the off-plan sales and marketing of prime city centre residential developments.

“We wanted to tap into the international audience that was typically focused on London and demonstrate the potential of other UK hotspots with excellent capital growth. This has been achieved and now is the time to move onto the global stage and take our trusted and proven model to overseas developments.”

Rayna Hunter, CEO of LH1 Global, commented: “I am delighted to accept the position of CEO for LH1 Global and have great plans for the continued growth and future success of the company. I am privileged in my role embracing an industry I find challenging and exciting, plus I have the benefit of a great team behind me. I joined LH1 after building a successful PR & Events business, which has proved vital when using my communication skills in a traditionally male dominated industry. “

“I am proud to be leading this business as a female executive, which aligns with our business sentiments that are based on traditional fundamental values. We pride ourselves on our excellent working relationships with our International Partners and remain intent to uphold our principles and build on now long-established relationships to strengthen our position as the market leader within our sector.”

LH1 Global has grown into a market leader, with the largest network of Investment Property Agents, IFAs and Family Offices throughout the world, enjoying distribution channels in over 30 countries and exclusive access to high-profile investors.

Typically marketing developments ranging in size from 50 to 500 units, LH1 Global has built a reputation of selling out projects in record time, often attracting a mixture of purchaser demographics, including domestic buyers, international purchasers, investors, funds and local owner occupiers.

Recent successes including the full sell out of all available apartments in 12 weeks at a sustainability-focused development in Ashford, Kent, as well as securing buyers for all off-plan units at Spinning Mill, a prime period refurbishment project in Manchester.

LH1 Global’s dedicated offering to developer clients, includes:

A full-cycle service for developers that wish to expedite and secure pre-build or off-plan sales.

The certainty of sales allows developers to hit “Funding Hurdle Rates” and expedite the build process saving the developer considerable time and cost.

Deal structuring and Marketing strategy.

LH1 Global’s team manage the entire Development process from conception to completion.

In House Sales Progression Team run all sales and legal processes from reservation to exchange of contracts and ultimately end purchase.

For further information on LH1 Global and its wider development portfolio contact Tel: 0207 129 7900 or Email: info@LH1.Global

