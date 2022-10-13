TASTECARD HAS SEEN MORE INTEREST THAN EVER WHEN EATING OUT (POST PANDEMIC)

Chester, 13th October 2022 tastecard is a restaurant discount card on everything from big chains to your fave indies… They have seen a big uplift for their clients and discovered that online searches in the UK are actually higher than ever. Showing UK diners love a night out and despite a pandemic are ready to get suited and booted and treat themselves to a delicious meal.

See the facts: Online searches pre and post pandemic.

Term Cuisine Specific:

Italian restaurant near me | Online searches April 2019 – 18,689 | Online searches April 2020 – 3,768 | Online searches April 2021 – 8,711 | Online searches April 2022 – 38,137

Chinese restaurant near me | Online searches April 2019 – 60,124 | Online searches April 2020 – 28,861 | | Online searches April 2021 – 27,492 | Online searches April 2022 – 79,111

Indian restaurant near me | Online searches April 2019 – 113,532 | Online searches April 2020 – 34,120 | Online searches April 2021 – 69,204 | Online searches April 2022 – 236,794

Spanish restaurant near me | Online searches April 2019 – 2,967 | Online searches April 2020 – 298 | Online searches April 2021 – 3,362 | Online searches April 2022 – 7,005

French restaurant near me | Online searches April 2019 – 3,493 | Online searches April 2020 – 577 | Online searches April 2021 – 2,207 | Online searches April 2022 – 5,823

Japanese restaurant near me | Online searches April 2019 – 11,414 | Online searches April 2020 – 2,547 | Online searches April 2021 – 10,960 | Online searches April 2022 – 25,356

Vegan restaurant near me | Online searches April 2019 – 3,130 | Online searches April 2020 – 229 | Online searches April 2021 – 2,096 | Online searches April 2022 – 3,365

Expert quotes:

Information from the experts: Palm, Chester

With numerous lockdowns, have you seen a boom of people eating out? Has it continued into 2022?

After each lockdown the rise in people eating out increased enormously however since the beginning of this year we have seen a dramatic decrease from year on year and pre-pandemic of people eating out.

Do people have more worries when it comes to eating out?

100%! People have more thought about how and where they are spending their money and making sure they are getting value for their spend.

Are you seeing more mid-week bookings? Weekends?

Weekends continue to be busy for us however outside of any school holidays the mid-weeks are not as busy.

Do you have more pre-bookings (rather than walk-ins) compared to pre pandemic?