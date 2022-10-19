Wholesale Sterling Silver Jewellery – How to Clean Your Beautiful Precious Jewellery

There’s nothing pleasant about some sterling silver jewellery losing its shine. If you wear your jewellery in the shower or when you are cooking, you may notice that it loses its shine over time but do not worry because there are ways to clean your sterling silver jewellery.

Cleaning the house with sterling silver jewellery on is acceptable, but doing this, you end up needing some good jewellery cleaning too. So, it is a good idea to remove rings or other accessories if you are going to clean something in the house, especially if you are using cleaning products. Put them in a cool dry place until you will be done with the work.

First of all, keep in mind that every jewellery piece is different so, it will probably clean in a different way as well. So, there are several ways you can clean your jewellery to restore their beauty.

How to clean stains from silver jewellery

Stains can appear on silver jewellery over time but this is perfectly normal. When silver is exposed to oxygen, stains can appear. As normal as it may be, you most likely want to get rid of these stains so that your jewellery can be nice and shiny again.

Try water with soap or with dishwashing liquid

Silver is a soft, shiny metal, so it’s important to be very gentle when washing sterling silver jewellery. A mixture of warm water and dishwashing liquid can thoroughly clean these jewels. This method works for both silver and gold jewellery. Here’s how to apply it:

Add a few drops of liquid soap or dishwashing into warm water Place the sterling silver jewellery in the solution and wait 10 to 15 minutes Use a soft brush such as a toothbrush to clean all surfaces Rinse the jewellery in warm water Dry the jewellery with a soft fabric (do not use paper towels or napkins as these can scratch the silver).

This cleaning method is not only suitable for silver jewellery but for most types of jewellery such as gold, diamond and other gemstones.

How do you clean sterling silver jewellery to restore its shine?

Sterling silver jewellery is most likely not pure silver. Sterling silver jewellery contains about 7.5% copper, so they are more resistant than 99.9% silver (which is very rare) but also more likely to have stains on them because copper is the main cause of stains appearance on sterling silver jewellery. To check if your jewellery is sterling silver or silver plated, check the inscription. If it says 925, 925/1000, Sterling, S/S or Sterling 9.25, they are sterling silver jewellery. If not, they are most likely silver plated.

Backing soda paste

If water soap doesn’t work to clean them, you can try other ingredients that you sure have in the house, such as baking soda, lemon juice, olive oil, white vinegar, salt or toothpaste.

To make a baking soda paste that cleans sterling silver jewellery and brings back the shine, mix one part baking soda to one part water and rub gently with a toothbrush over the jewellery. Finally, rinse and wipe with a soft fabric.

Mix lemon with olive oil

Mix half a cup of lemon juice with a teaspoon of olive oil. Use a clean cloth to gently wipe your sterling silver jewellery until you notice that it shines again. Rinse and dry your jewellery with a soft fabric. Clean each peace before you are storing any of it.

There are many ways how you can clean your sterling silver jewellery but many of them are damaging the jewellery. It used to be fashionable to gently rub silver with toothpaste or baking soda but you have to do it gentle with hot water because otherwise they both scratch the surface of silver objects.

Toothpaste, baking soda and warm water

Add these 3 ingredients, (toothpaste, baking soda and warm water), mix everything really good and rub the jewellery with a soft fabric after everything is like a paste. As you probably know by now, you need to dry the sterling silver jewellery with a soft fabric always and never use paper towels).