The modern world is complicated in many ways. Socially, there are many obstacles to overcome and things to remember. When you are dressed well, smell good, and offer utilitarian function, you will be able to excel socially. For a lot of different reasons, these social appearances matter to us. Whether you’re into climbing the social ladder or just want to just be better at presenting yourself, below are five fashion, cosmetic, and utilitarian accessories to better your social game.

Watches

One of the most popular accessories when it comes to dressing well and presenting yourself with class is the watch. Watches can be incredibly expensive. They are a work of art, a piece of craftsmanship that deserves the respect it gets. There are all kinds of different watches for different people. Whatever your style, there are plenty of options that show off your wealth or keep it modest. Watches attract people. They should mean business. Investing in a nice watch is a sign of success and future successes to come.

Sunglasses

Sunglasses are another utilitarian item that double as a fashion accessory. Not only will you look cool in your dark sunglasses, but you will also be able to keep the sun out of your eyes and hide your emotions from others. Sunglasses can help you keep what you are thinking and feeling private. It can be great socially to hide behind a pair of sunglasses. With a nice pair of sunglasses, you will be able to impress people around you. Looking great and playing your social cards correctly come with a nice pair of sunglasses.

Fragrances

How you smell also has a large impact on what people think about you. If you smell bad, people won’t want to be around you. They certainly won’t think you are a person of value. On the other hand, if you smell nice you will be able to attract people and leave with the sense that you are an important person who is skilled socially. Believe it or not, these are some of the takeaways people have when they are encountered by a person with a good fragrance. You don’t have to be very wealthy to smell classy. You can even find popular cologne brands discounted on popular websites like FragranceX.com. Whether you’re rich or not, smelling good is a great way to play your cards socially and feel good about yourself.

Jewelry

Jewelry always grabs the eye of people. When you have a piece of jewelry or not, it doesn’t matter if it was super expensive. People notice the difference, but jewelry can just be a way to accent your outfit. It’s also a conversation starter. If you’re wearing a bracelet, rings, a necklace, or something else that people see right away, they might ask about it. You can start talking to people about something other than the weather and how good the food is. Jewelry doesn’t have to break the bank. Inexpensive jewelry can look really good. Find the right piece and you’ll look good and have a chance to get the conversation going.

Moisturizer

Finally, a great accessory to feel good about yourself is moisturizer. It can difficult to feel good about yourself when your skin is dry, cracked, or irritated. If you use moisturizer daily, you’ll feel better in your skin. You will have more confidence to talk to people when your skin feels good. You’ll want to go out more. It might sound silly but applying moisturizer to your skin can be the difference between feeling good about yourself and experiencing low self-esteem. Moisturized skin is also a conversation started. When someone notices how nice and supple your skin is, they might let you know.

The above fashion, cosmetic, and utilitarian accessories can come in handy. Accessories are useful in a variety of situations. Even if you are just trying to look good, you will have the ability to start a conversation with a like minded person at social events. You can show that you are confident, successful, and worthy of their time. There are all kinds of ways to improve your social game, but if you are dressing, smelling, and looking the part, people will gravitate toward you. It’s a strange but consistent part of social life in the 21st century.