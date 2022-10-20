Are You Planning to Install Solar Panels? The Costly Installation Mistakes You Should Avoid

As a homeowner, you might be looking for ways that will help you reduce your energy bills. If you’re searching for effective methods to reduce the overall energy bills of your house, you need to consider solar panels, as they will undoubtedly prove effective. When solar panels are installed correctly, you will be able to leverage their benefits for decades.

Unfortunately, sometimes the solar panels are not installed correctly. This is because most solar panel installers use their sales staff to sell their products. This means that they only focus on selling their products without paying close attention to the customers’ needs. Apart from that, many installers won’t take the extra time to install solar panels adequately. This is why it’s extremely important to choose a professional and reputed company that will help you properly install solar panels.

In this article, we will discuss the common mistakes that you need to avoid when installing solar panels.

You Install the Panels in Partial Shade

If you look closely, you will notice that solar panels are connected in a series. If one part of the solar panel stops working, it will affect the others too. This is why you should never install solar panels in partial shade, as it will create many complicated situations. Even though the shaded part of the solar panel might produce some energy, it will undoubtedly affect the effectiveness of the un-shaded solar panels. In short, you won’t be able to leverage their benefits.

This is why you should check your roof’s condition thoroughly before considering installing solar panels. Make sure you pay close attention to the share patterns throughout the year. Consider contacting Premier Improvements Solar in Connecticut, and the professionals will install the solar panels without any mistakes.

You Don’t Install Enough Panels

This is one of the most common solar panel installation mistakes you need to avoid. The voltage from each solar panel is responsible for creating the total voltage of the string. Depending on the number of panels, it will generate energy that will prove sufficient. As per Energy Sage, conserving energy will help you save the environment.

However, many people don’t know that solar panels lose a significant amount of voltage when they start heating up. This might become a problem when the solar panel string is too small. This is because the solar inverter might fail to convert the power from the panels to your home. This is why you should always focus on proper design manners.

You Don’t Use High-Quality Equipment

Make sure you never find cheap solutions while using solar panels. Many people assume that they can reduce their investment costs by choosing solar panels that are made of low-quality materials. Even though these solar panels will cost less, they will never last more than a couple of years. In short, you will end up paying more money in the long run.

However, when you choose solar panels made of high-quality equipment, you don’t need to worry about their longevity.

Conclusion

These are the standard solar panel installation mistakes you need to avoid. Make sure you contact us if you need any assistance.