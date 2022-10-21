SP Boiler Services on track to break their annual London boiler installation record
LONDON, October 20th 2022 – SP Boiler services are a London-based boiler installation company, that specialises in services and installations.
Due to the cost of living crisis and the gradual move towards more renewable options, Lee the owner of SP Boiler Services stated that he thought they would likely struggle this year. However, quite the opposite has happened.
In the last few months they have seen a big uptick in demand, as they did in the previous year. Breaking their installation record of over 300 boilers in one year. They installed just over 120 Vaillant boilers, 95 Worcester Bosch and the rest were either Ideal or Glow Worm.
This also comes as a surprise after seeing the likes of LS1 Boilers shutting down earlier in the year, who were major installers in London.
Lee is particularly wary of what 2023 will bring, seeing as energy bills are skyrocketing and households are beginning to look away from nonrenewable fuel options such as gas and oil. With the Governement pushing more heat pump projects, he knows that maintaining such high records for London boiler installations is going to be tough and beginning to advertise heat pumps or more renewable boilers to install would be a better option.
