SMRS are now independent.

MANCHESTER, October 20th 2022 – SMRS Ltd becomes an independent limited company through the acquisition of Dentsu shareholding.

After 25 years of operating with Dentsu as a minority shareholder, we have completed the purchase of their 25% holding, so SMRS is now 100% owned by our two Managing Partners.

Managing Partners Toby Windsor and Richard Lewis issue a joint statement – For over 25 years, our focus on attracting and retaining employees and students has helped our clients become healthy places for people to learn, grow and make an impact. Our Mission is to change organisations for the better, and that always begins with all talent having an equal chance to participate, contribute and be rewarded.

Having Dentsu as a minority shareholder in SMRS Ltd has always meant good relationships and good counsel. We have always had the freedom to make our own path, reach milestones, and grow value. We now have the independence to diversify, grow influence and grow value for all the communities we serve.

We are proud of our association with Dentsu; and leave with fond memories, our heartfelt thanks, and the very best wishes for all Dentsu employees current and future.

Dennis Romijn, Global CFO, Commercial Finance, Dentsu International said: “We’ve enjoyed working with SMRS and are proud to have played a role in their growing business. We wish them every success in the future, as they take full ownership of the company.”