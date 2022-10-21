Stab Vests You Can Trust
WETHERBY, October 19th 2022 – High levels of physical abuse towards security professionals have been revealed in a recent by British stab vests manufacturer PPSS Group.
The survey highlighted that 78% of participants stated they have been assaulted on duty, many of which several times. This is echoing the findings of other recent studies, revealing security professionals were facing unacceptable levels of physical and verbal abuse.
Robert Kaiser, CEO of PPSS Group has long been campaigning for the personal safety of security professionals: “We sadly cannot change the fact that some individuals are and will be extremely aggressive due to intoxication, poor mental health or extreme religious or political views. For this reason, we must understand that wearing the right stab vests can make the difference between being safe or unsafe.”
“Certified protection from the most realistic risks and threats will increase your chance of coming home safely at the end of the working day.”
PPSS stab vests offer officially certified and dependable protection from all types of edged weapons i.e. knives, machetes, meat cleaver and shanks, as well as hypodermic needles, and blunt force (impact).
PPSS Group are a true leader in edged weapon protection for a reason. They are the leader because of their combined operational experiences, exceeding 100 years within military, law enforcement or homeland security.
Not many company leaders are willing to deliver truly astonishing live demos, providing again and again physical evidence, helping customers to believe and trust the fact they can truly depend on their new stab vests.
Robert Kaiser continues: “Too many body armour manufacturer make unsubstantiated claims, which in some cases can in fact put the wearer of such equipment at unnecessary risk.”
The firm’s Technical Director and future Director of Business Development will both be attending this years NAHS Conference, dedicated to healthcare and hospital security. The event is taking place on 02 and 03 November 2022 at the University of Birmingham.
Both have confirmed they will be delivering a series of live demos, which will highlight once again the incredible protection that is now available to all healthcare security professionals.
Find out more via Youtube
