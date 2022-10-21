Stab Vests You Can Trust

WETHERBY, October 19th 2022 – High levels of physical abuse towards security professionals have been revealed in a recent by British stab vests manufacturer PPSS Group.

The survey highlighted that 78% of participants stated they have been assaulted on duty, many of which several times. This is echoing the findings of other recent studies, revealing security professionals were facing unacceptable levels of physical and verbal abuse.

Robert Kaiser, CEO of PPSS Group has long been campaigning for the personal safety of security professionals: “We sadly cannot change the fact that some individuals are and will be extremely aggressive due to intoxication, poor mental health or extreme religious or political views. For this reason, we must understand that wearing the right stab vests can make the difference between being safe or unsafe.”

“Certified protection from the most realistic risks and threats will increase your chance of coming home safely at the end of the working day.”