6 Reasons Not to Skip Your Dental Cleaning

We all know that we should brush and floss our teeth twice a day, but sometimes it’s hard to make the time for a dental cleaning. However, skipping your dental cleaning can cause more harm than good.

According to a new report from the American Dental Association, people who skip their dental cleanings are more likely to have terrible teeth. However, you may consider some affordable dental implants if it is necessary to replace your teeth. Here are five reasons why you shouldn’t skip your dental cleaning:

What Happens During a Teeth Cleaning?

During a teeth cleaning, your dentist or dental hygienist will remove tartar (hardened plaque) and stains from your teeth. They will also polish your teeth and help you to maintain good oral hygiene. Sometimes, teeth cleanings are accompanied by a fluoride treatment, which can help prevent tooth decay.

Why Should You Not Skip Your Teeth Cleaning?

Many people think they do not need to see the dentist or have their teeth cleaned if they brush and floss regularly. However, there are many reasons why you should not skip your teeth cleaning.

1. To Prevent Cavities

Cavities are one of the most common dental problems, and they’re caused by plaque — a sticky film of bacteria that forms on your teeth. If you don’t remove plaque, it can turn into tartar, which is much harder to remove. When tartar builds up, it can lead to cavities. Regular teeth cleanings can help to remove plaque and tartar before they cause cavities.

2. To Prevent Gum Disease

Gum disease is an infection of the gums that can eventually lead to tooth loss. It’s usually caused by plaque and can be prevented with regular teeth cleanings.

3. To Prevent Bad Breath

If you skip your teeth cleanings, the plaque and tartar on your teeth can cause bad breath. Regular teeth cleanings can help to remove the bacteria that cause bad breath.

4. To Maintain Good Oral Health

Good oral health is important for overall health. Skipping your teeth cleanings can lead to dental problems that can eventually affect your overall health. According to the Mayo Clinic, “dental problems can lead to other health issues. For example, bacteria from gum disease can enter your bloodstream and affect your heart and other organs.”

5. To Save Money

It may seem like skipping a teeth cleaning will save you money, but it’s the opposite. Dental problems not caught early can be more costly to treat later on. Therefore, it’s cheaper to maintain good oral hygiene with regular teeth cleanings.

6. To Get an Oral Cancer Screening

Oral cancer is a severe disease that can be deadly. However, it’s also one of the most treatable cancer forms if caught early. During a teeth cleaning, your dentist will look for signs of oral cancer. If you skip your teeth cleanings, you could miss an opportunity to catch oral cancer early.

There are many reasons why you should not skip your teeth cleaning. Regular teeth cleanings can help to prevent cavities, gum disease, and bad breath. They can also help you to maintain good oral health. Teeth cleanings also allow your dentist to catch oral cancer early. Therefore, it’s essential to make sure you keep up with your dental appointments.