How to Make Your Home More Functional

No matter how long you have lived in your current home, there are always ways to make it more effective. This can help you make the most of the space you have. Whether it’s focusing on the entryway or changing how you use your space, these tips can make your home flow better.

Consider Installing a Home Lift

A home lift makes it easier to move bulky items between floors. If your clothes and towels are stored on one floor but your washer and dryer are on another floor, a lift can make it easier to move the laundry around. They can also be helpful for those who have trouble navigating the stairs, or for those who are looking to age in place. If you’re wondering how much does a home lift cost, spend some time doing your research to find an affordable yet stylish option.

Redesign Your Entryway

Your entryway makes a big difference in how quickly you can get through your morning routine. Organizing the entryway can make mornings much easier and help you get out of the house to work or school on time. You can design your entryway so every person has their own space to put their essentials. You could add a mudroom-style bench near the front door and have cubbies in each space for shoes and bags. Or you could reorganize one of your current closets. After picking a space, your kids can store sports gear, backpacks, instrument cases, shoes, and other items they may need before leaving the house. And having one space for these items can prevent them from getting scattered around the home.

Create Storage Spaces

You may have items you don’t want on display but still use a lot, so find a spot that is easy to access so you can put the items away when you are done with them. Coats can be stored in a closet near the entryway, and frequently-used kitchen appliances can be stored near the front of a cabinet. You may have vertical space in the bedroom closets or in your garage or attic. You can stack boxes and bins with items you may not use as often, such as winter clothing, extra bedding, or seasonal decorations. Items you don’t use as often, such as holiday decorations, can be in a more out-of-the-way space.

Assign a Purpose to Each Room

Even if you have a more open floor plan, it’s still a good idea to have a purpose for each space. You can use lighting, furniture, or decor to divide the space into different areas. If you want a home office in a spare bedroom, you can acquire office furniture to designate the space as an office. On the other hand, if you want a kids’ playroom, make sure their toys and other items are in the room, and avoid putting your favorite items there. Assigning a purpose to each space prevents any area from being a dead zone where other items get dropped, and it makes your home more functional overall.