Motor Vehicle Periodic Inspection in Saudi Arabia

Motor Vehicle Periodic Inspection (MVP) is a certificate that is required to drive your car in Saudi Arabia. This “Fahas” is only valid for one year and needs to be renewed every year. Generally, people seek to get motor vehicle periodic inspections when they want to renew their Istimara (Vehicle Registration) or when they sell their car. Fahas is also required if the person wants to transfer the ownership of his vehicle to another person.

The general directorate of traffic in Saudi Arabia stated that vehicle inspection is going to help in creating a safe environment for drivers on the road. Detecting mechanical malfunctions as soon as possible will reduce major accidents.

Your Guide for Getting FAHAS

In order to get a motor periodic inspection for your vehicle, make sure you follow these procedures step by step:

Wash your car properly

You have to clean your car thoroughly before visiting the inspection center. This step is considered to be one of the most important steps as it helps to pass the inspection test quickly.

Look for a Motor Vehicle Periodic Inspection Center

To avoid getting your car dirty on the way, find the nearest vehicle inspection center to your home.

Bring your car

Bring your car by the owner, a first-degree relative, or the authorized driver.

Register vehicle information and pay

Here, you must pay the inspection fees according to your vehicle type and inspection number.

Performing vehicle inspection by MVPI Team

Your car is going to pass through four inspection stages by official inspection officers.

Receive the inspection result

If the result is positive, you will get your car back in 10 minutes. However, if it turns out to be negative, you will be given 2 weeks to re-inspect your car again.

Car Inspection Fees

Fahas test fees vary depending on the type of vehicle and whether the test is a new inspection or re-inspection. The following list below explains all the Fahas fees on the car type:

Motorcycle: 40 SAR

Taxi: 83.95 SAR

Car: 83.95 SAR

Large Truck: 235.75 SAR

Medium Truck: 162.15 SAR

Small Truck: 110.4 SAR

Large Bus: 235.75 SAR

Medium Bus: 162.15 SAR

Small Bus: 110.4 SAR

Trailer and Semi-Trailer: 211.6 SAR

Heavy Equipment: 211.6 SAR

Motor Vehicle Periodic Inspection Timings in Saudi Arabia

There are 30 inspection stations you can find in Saudi Arabia. It should be noted that the timings change depending on where each station is located. Check out the following table:

Inspection station Sunday-Thursday Saturday Hafar Al Batin, Al Hofuf, Hail, Abha, Al-Kharj, Damam, Jeddah1, Jeddah 2, Medina, Mekkah, Riyadh1, Riyadh2,Tabuk, Taif, Yanbu, Najran, Al Qassim 7AM-11PM 7AM-10PM Arar, Bisha, Al Qurayyat, Khafji, Al Bahah, Al Jowf Province, Ar Rass, Muhayil, Wadi ad-Dawasir, Al Khurma, Al Majma’ah 7AM-4PM 7AM-2PM

Once all the inspections are done, you will be given a paper that ensures that your test is approved. In case there was any problem, you have to check the official department to get your issue fixed.