Next Generation Burlesque opens in London’s West End for four weeks only!

LONDON, October 25th 2022 – Revel at Soho’s best-kept cabaret secret and discover the ALL-NEW, entirely exquisite and effortlessly sexy night of burlesque in London’s glittering West End. An unforgettable evening full of tantalising teases, debaucherously witty characters and death-defying cirque from the world’s best entertainers. Taking place at London’s highest rated Cabaret Club, The Phoenix Arts Club.



Hosted by the incomparable, all-singing, riotous talent that is Chastity Belt and accompanied by live music, join us on a journey through the living, breathing world of burlesque artistry.

Featuring Special Guests:

Jake Dupree – Insta-famous Burlesquer, as seen in Dita Von Teese’s “Von Follies”

Cleopantha – International superstar, recently seen at Cardi B’s Burlesque Birthday!

Miss Betsy Rose – GQ Italia’s Best Burlesque Performer

Julien Roussel – Lion King West End & The Olivier Awards

This is burlesque like never before. This is, Generation Burlesque.

A strictly limited run. Book now or regret it for a lifetime.

Emma Lord, Events Manger at The Phoenix Arts Club said

“Next Generation Burlesque showcases all types of burlesque, regardless of gender, type or medium. It celebrates burlesque as an art form and sets a new standard and expectation for what burlesque can be as we move into 2023.

Next Generation Burlesque strives to show what Burlesque it, that it is much more than showgirls or Magic Mike-like performers taking their clothes off, it is a true artform which is for everyone, for you and for me. The incredible artistry that goes into originating acts, the hundreds of hours spent creating hand-made costumes with releases made to look easy and concepts which transport audiences to a different world through complex storytelling.

Next Generation Burlesque removes barriers, harnesses new ways of performing, details the history of burlesque, and makes burlesque feel more than an ‘add-on’ at a cabaret night. Next Generation Burlesque gives artists the whole stage, lets them test new boundaries and combine art forms. It’s inspirational, aspirational, and most of all, unforgettable.”

