Millennium Consulting are accredited by the Good Business Charter

HYTHE, UK, October 20th 2022 – We are pleased to announce Millennium Consulting have been fully accredited by the Good Business Charter and are now recognised for their responsible business practices, such as fairer hours and contracts, employee wellbeing, ethical sourcing and environmental responsibility.

The Good Business Charter is an accreditation which organisations in the UK can sign up to in recognition of responsible business practices. It measures behaviour over 10 components: real living wage, fairer hours and contracts, employee well-being, employee representation, diversity and inclusion, environmental responsibility, paying fair tax, commitment to customers, ethical sourcing, and prompt payment. An organisation must meet all 10 commitments to receive GBC accreditation.

“Millennium is delighted to have been accredited with the Good Business Charter. Our core business practises revolve around being ethical and the award demonstrates to our team, partners and clients that we are completely committed to responsible business practises and continuous improvement.” — Jeremy Lucas, Chief Operating Officer at Millennium Consulting

Find out more about the Good Business Charter: https://www.goodbusinesscharter.com/

Published and distributed by PR FIRE (www.prfire.co.uk)