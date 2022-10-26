The new trendy spring/summer 2023 colours from Salt-Water Sandals

LONDON, October 26th 2022 – From bold hues to ultra-calm tones, the colours of the Salt-Water Sandals collection for Spring/Summer 2023 have been recalibrated to match the new trends to come next year. The American sandal brand has adjusted its timeless models to the fashion of tomorrow, for both adults and children, cleverly balancing novelty and heritage.



Cobalt Blue

Taking a fearless approach that ranges from colour blocking to calmer tones, Salt-Water Sandals has expanded its palette to three new dashing shades. The first one, Cobalt Blue, possesses a certain brightness evocative of a feeling of newfound freedom. This shade was already trending on the runway for some time. Considered the colour of the season by several designer houses in 2021 (as it appeared on colour-blocking outfits at the Courrèges and Stella McCartney shows, and on small-scale garments at Mugler’s), this fashion statement has gained great popularity and creating offbeat contrasts will keep on boosting our level of sophistication for the year to come. Having a cobalt blue piece in our wardrobes continues to be a good option, making us look bold, elegant, and passionate upon wearing it. Available in the following styles from March 2023 at www.salt-watersandals.com : Surfer (child and youth), Shark (child), Original (adult), Shark Original (adult), and Boardwalk (adult). Light Blue

Defined by Pantone as “pure and watery“, the pale blue colour can’t be overlooked. Often associated with summer, this colour refreshes and reassures us all together. In its new Light Blue collection, Salt-Water Sandals wanted to create an iconic model; for those looking for a more romantic look, without too much intensity. This softer chromatic atmosphere has already adorned “second skin silhouettes, resolutely fluid and innocent, at Prada’s or Burberry’s” in their recent collections. Available in the following styles from March 2023 at www.salt-watersandals.com : Sweetheart (child), Surfer (child), Original (adult), Classic (adult), Retro Slide (adult), and Classic Slide (adult).

Latte

Latte

Neutral ensembles are best suited to those who prefer to avoid bright tints. Bottega Veneta, Dior and Max Mara have already set their hearts on this classic and timeless colour. This shade of beige, which Salt-Water Sandals has named Latte, has been added to the 16 previous colours offered by the brand and allows us to adopt a trendy minimalist style very simply. The natural look of the leather will only highlight the quality of the shoe upon purchase. Available in the following styles from March 2023 at www.salt-watersandals.com : Original (child and adult), Classic (adut), Shark Original (adult), Retro Slide (adult), Classic Slide (adult), and Swimmer (adult). Their last upgrade in the collection is finally the new launch of the Sweetheart model in a new colour, Tan, for both children and youngsters. The Swimmer Adult model and the Boardwalk Adult model will also become available in Olive for those Indian Summers coming ahead. The timelessness of Salt-Water Sandals

These pairs of sandals are still relevant today, as they are meeting a real need. Salt-Water Sandals manages to combine comfort and eco-responsibility with a timeless design, while perfectly adapting to the whims of fashion. Ultimately, the new shades offered by this top brand denote its efforts to offer its most beautiful creations to a fashionable clientele.

Find here all images from the new ss23 colours

About SALT-WATER SANDALS UK & EU & SEA



Salt-Water Sandals UK & EU & SEA is the distributor of Salt-Water Sandals, an American heritage brand established in 1944 under the leadership of Rachael Lainé, CEO.