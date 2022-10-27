Farleys Solicitors Join Forces with Lawfront to Accelerate Growth Plans

LANCASHIRE, October 26th 2022 – Leading North West law firm Farleys Solicitors have announced the next stage in the firm’s success, joining forces with Lawfront to accelerate their growth plans.

The news follows ten years of consistent growth for Farleys as they become a key partner in accelerating Lawfront’s rapid growth in the sector. This innovative partnership will support Farleys to grow and strengthen the firm’s offering and footprint through service development and targeted acquisitions across the North West region and beyond.

Farleys employ 150 people, including 15 partners. All remain with the firm, along with Farleys’ well-recognised brand and strong values. Lawfront’s backing ensures the firm’s continued success, providing additional resource and investment to support ambitious growth plans.

Lawfront are building a leading national law firm through partnering with high quality, likeminded firms concentrating on private clients and services to small and medium-sized businesses. They support firms to develop their business through investing capital and resources in central services, systems and, most importantly, people and culture.

Farleys’ managing partner Ian Liddle commented: “This is a fantastic opportunity for Farleys and will unlock many opportunities for our already successful team to grow and develop.

“Our ethos remains the same – legal expertise with a down to earth approach, and we have already invested in a number of key appointments and practice areas over recent months which is indicative of our commitment to increasing and strengthening our existing teams,

“With the support of Lawfront we will continue to build upon and enhance the service that we offer to our clients, whilst also looking at opportunities to grow by way of acquisition.”

Neil Lloyd, Lawfront CEO said: “We are delighted that Farleys have joined Lawfront.

“Farleys are an excellent fit for Lawfront in our strategy of backing high quality law firms; regional leaders with strong local brands who invest in developing great places to work for colleagues.

“It is another important step in delivering our vision to be a leading national law firm.