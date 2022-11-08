Persimmon sees shares fall after revealing falling demand and costs



The housebuilder says financial gloom and hovering mortgage charges are affecting the UK property market

Source link

[Denial of responsibility! newsanyway.com is an automatic aggregator of the all world’s media. In each content, the hyperlink to the primary source is specified. All trademarks belong to their rightful owners, all materials to their authors. If you are the owner of the content and do not want us to publish your materials, please contact us by email – at newsanyway.com The content will be deleted within 24 hours.]