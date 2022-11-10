FRSR brings street style from Ukraine to the UK

London UK, November 9th 2022: A new UK project is helping Ukrainian fashionistas share their work with the wider world.

FRSR/FRASER aims to help connect Ukraine’s independent artists and designers with like-minded people to boost support for the country’s creative talent.

The London-based company, buys clothes, bags, jewellery and artwork from small Ukrainian designers, exports it to Europe and then sells the products via its website to a global audience.

There are currently more than 250 items including air pods cases, jewellers and canvases available to buy from 21 creators.

Fraser Brown, FRSR founder, said: “We think that customers worldwide will be inspired through a combination of Ukrainian fashion, art and creativity.

“We’ve recently visited Kyiv and seen the devastation there for ourselves. The people in Ukraine are currently forced to create, surrounded by war, with little or no functioning logistics or capacity to share their works abroad. At the moment it could take these businesses up to a month to ship their goods.

“We’re hoping that with our help – as a UK-based company with efficient shipping services – these multidisciplinary artists and designers will feel supported, as we are providing them with a modern platform to share what they offer.”

International support for Ukrainian designers has poured in since Russia declared war on Ukraine – a move that has uprooted millions of lives.

Fraser added: “One Kyiv-based designer, Ivan Frolov has remined in the capital since the invasion – and swapped making designer wear for making bulletproof vests for volunteers in Ukraine. As soon as he was able to start clothing production again, he was sent material from French designers and worked on those collections whilst air alarms were going off.

“It’s certainly not easy to keep production going in Ukraine, but we are aiming to help out with shipping as far as we can.”

For more information visit: frsr.com or follow @fraser_frsr on Instagram

