How to create a in-product buyer journey

In today’s B2B-buyer landscape, context is everything. Context around your prospective customers, the solutions they’re searching for, and where they fall in the lifecycle stage of your product. For businesses to create the buyer journeys that actually convert, it’s essential to harness the ability to both understand their customers and anticipate their needs.

What Makes a Buyer Journey Successful

Essentially, a winning buyer journey is foundational for building trust between your business and the prospective consumer. From a technical standpoint, that journey is the individual path that a potential customer takes from consideration to making a purchase. This includes all of the interactions and experiences that a customer has with a company and its products or services, from the initial awareness of a need or want, to the evaluation of options, to the final purchase decision.

Increasingly, B2B SaaS businesses are waking up to the realization that their product can become a key engine to drive their growth. For those forward-looking companies, implementing the buyer journey in-product can create significant value.

If seeing is believing, then product-led growth is how we help users see what to believe in when it comes to your product. In-product buyer journeys guide and assist users as they start interacting with the product, and—by highlighting the value and benefits of more advanced features—it can help users understand the value in converting from a free plan or upgrading to a more advanced product tier. Basically, it enables your product to be the best salesperson on your team by letting your product speak for itself.

Steps to Creating Your In-Product Buyer Journey

Now that you’ve To implement an in-product buyer journey, consider the following steps:

Identify the stages of the buyer journey. The first step is to identify the different stages that a user goes through as they consider and make a purchase. These might include awareness, consideration, and decision. Map out the user experience. Next, think about the specific actions and experiences that a user will have at each stage of the journey. What will they be doing, and what will they need in order to move to the next stage? Create content and resources. Based on the user experience you have mapped out, create content and resources that will help users move through the journey. This might include blog posts, videos, demos, or case studies. Integrate the content and resources into the product. Once you have created your content and resources, it’s time to integrate them into the product in a way that is seamless and intuitive for users to find. This might include adding links to relevant resources in relevant places within the product or creating pop-ups or notifications that appear at key points in the journey. Monitor and optimize. Finally, monitor the effectiveness of your in-product buyer journey and make adjustments as needed. Track metrics such as conversion rates and user engagement, and use this information to optimize and improve the journey over time.

Building Customer Trust to Drive Future Growth

Got all that? Great.

By utilizing these five steps when creating a B2B in-product buyer journey, businesses can ensure they are taking all necessary steps towards building meaningful relationships with their target customers and driving revenue growth down the road. For more insights on how to take your buyer journeys to the next level, check out Userled.