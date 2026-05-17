The manner in which Tim Cook is departing is almost anticlimactic. No big farewell tour. In a black turtleneck, there was no final keynote. A quiet handover to John Ternus, the hardware engineer most people outside of Cupertino had hardly heard of until a January New York Times profile subtly hinted he was next, along with a Monday press release and a September date. It is precisely the kind of exit that Cook would create—effective, heartless, and a little earlier than anyone anticipated.

The best way to describe Cook is as the president of a nation rather than the CEO of a business, according to Gene Munster of Deepwater Asset Management. That framing felt appropriate as I watched the announcement on April 21. Cook may have made the best choice in contemporary business history by never attempting to emulate Steve Jobs. In 2011, he inherited a Silicon Valley darling valued at roughly $350 billion. Now, he is leaving behind a $4 trillion machine, a business so big that it functions like a small economy, with its own supply chain diplomacy, foreign policy, and, more recently, an awkward relationship with the White House.

After Tim Cook’s Exit, Apple Is Worth $4 Trillion. The Hard Part Is Staying There.

When you sit with the numbers, they truly are ridiculous. Since Cook took over, Apple’s stock has increased by nearly twenty times. Over the same period, the S&P 500 increased by about six times. That is without a doubt one of the most successful capital allocation runs in American business. Nevertheless, it’s difficult to ignore how little the actual product magic has changed when you walk through any Apple Store today—the same wood tables, the same blue T-shirts, and the same iPhones that only slightly differ from last year’s. The only new category that persisted was the Watch. The Vision Pro is still trying to figure out why it exists. With a shrug, Apple Intelligence launched.

Ternus is entering that inheritance. Johny Srouji, who was elevated to chief hardware officer that same day, has the more difficult, less obvious inheritance. Now that Srouji owns Apple Silicon in its entirety, his role may subtly be more important than the CEO’s in a company whose AI strategy is based on the Neural Engine rather than a frontier foundation model. The only member of the Magnificent Seven without a frontier model, a serious agent platform, or a clear plan for winning the next ten years is Apple. Apparently, the wager is that having the silicon that powers every consumer gadget on the planet is sufficient.

Perhaps it is. Perhaps it won’t. Investors seem to still operate under the presumption that Apple will succeed in whatever it does in the end; this is a sort of inherited credibility from the Cook years that may or may not transfer smoothly to the next administration. Cook’s issues included tariffs, exposure to China, Siri’s frequent delays, and a Vision Pro that no one requested twice, but he managed to make them seem doable. On more difficult terms, Ternus inherits them. Easy money has been earned.

Jacob Ward, a technology journalist, stated on CNN this week that you simply could not have done better in capitalism than Tim Cook. That is accurate. It is the issue as well. The only path left for those behind you when you depart at the top is the one that no one wants to discuss aloud.