Signals IT offers new RFID product range with help of Zebra Technologies

SWINTON, UK 23rd January 2023 – Signals IT today announced RFID products and services for business, a new range of Zebra Technologies RFID Printers and Scanners available for purchase with install options. RFID is new efficient, automated and secure technology that offers a new way for supply chain management across warehousing, retail, healthcare and manufacturing industries.

“We’re thrilled to offer this new technology to our customers that has so many opportunities for business growth. As an IT services company we don’t’ just offer trusted Zebra products, we can offer IT Lifecycle services from install to refurbishment to recycling. ,” says Robin Seymour, CEO at Signals IT.

Features and benefits of RFID include.

Improved supply chain efficiency through visibility.

Increased accuracy through automation.

Better security through traceability.

About Signals IT:

Signals IT Limited are IT Hardware, Software and Maintenance Service Specialists trusted by Logistics, Construction & Retail IT Professionals across the UK since 2001.

We provide clear, concise, custom business IT solutions across the entire IT Lifecycle and are committed to helping businesses with their sustainability goals.

Our innovative approach to IT solutions can help your business to save money, reduce downtime, and increase IT satisfaction. We get IT right.