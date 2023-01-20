E-Residency Portugal: Entering the Program Fast and Safely

Applying for a Portuguese e-residency may be a nice solution for those who would like to establish their business in this wonderful country. Apart from this, it is a great opportunity for freelancers too. Well, it is a cool idea to get acquainted with this article in order to get more valuable info.

The Concept of the E-Residency Program

E-residency Portugal is a unique chance to be involved in business or professional activities if you are a non-resident. To do this, you will have to complete a personal identification. Speaking shortly, the program is all about getting a few vital documents that will present you with the opportunity to open a company in Portugal, establish your business, and so on. Isn’t it great?

Is It Hard to Apply?

It may be difficult in case you have no idea what to start with and who can be your best helper in this. On the contrary, things are going to be extremely simple when you are well aware of the details you are about to face.

So, first of all, you need to know that it is impossible to apply for e-residency Portugal until you have NIF. This is a taxpayer ID that works in Portugal. By the way, it is essential to get it not only for the purpose of being a participant of e-residency Portugal. It is necessary for a great deal of other situations. It is vital to present NIF when trying to get to college in Portugal, buy property there, and much more than this. It means that you’d better receive it as soon as possible.

When you have your NIF, not much effort has to be made after this. It is going to be enough to request NISS and open a bank account. Here’s great news: all of this will be super simple in case you choose the right intermediary to work with. The same service provider can also consult you on the unclear stuff that can appear during the collaboration.

What to Start with at All?

The best and the wisest beginning is choosing people who will guide you on your way to Portugal e-residency. The greatest solution here is to initiate the work with one of the reliable service providers who are involved in issuing NIF and NISS for the clients. Apart from this, the intermediary has to be experienced enough when speaking of assistance with opening a bank account.

Pay attention to what former clients say about the provider and what his official website looks like. It will help you to make a smart decision and start the process of applying for Portuguese e-residency as soon as possible.

By the way, there is such an important aspect as a price that really matters for many people. There is no sense in going for the lowest cost as long as it may be linked to certain problems. One of them is facing an unreliable provider who will not present you with a ready NIF (NISS, etc.) and will just charge you for the service he will not implement. Besides, there is a chance that you will have to wait longer than you expect at the very beginning. So, all of this means that you need to be as careful when choosing a provider as possible.

Once you have found a good team (this is certainly better than dealing with an individual expert as long as there are more guarantees in this case), you have completed half of all the work. You will not doubt your success and will be able to complete the process faster and in a more efficient way.

Moving Further: the Basics

Then, you need to prepare documents for receiving NIF. Actually, obtaining a NIF number is the simplest part of applying for an e-residency in Portugal. You only need to provide a copy of your passport (the EU national ID card is okay too; in other words, it is proof of identity) and a statement of residence outside Portugal.

The rest of the stuff that is linked to the Portuguese e-residency will require more preparation but it is not too much when you are working with a nice intermediary who is ready to give a hint basically on everything.

So, when the documents are ready, it is vital to upload them to the specific space on the site and pay a fee. Things look just the same way when you receive NISS and open a bank account in Portugal.

Remember that if you have any questions, you need to ask them. This will lead to fast receiving of the results, and you will be satisfied with the overall outcome.

All in all, Portuguese e-residency is a nice program that presents a lot of non-residents with an opportunity to bring something they like to the country.