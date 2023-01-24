5 Reasons Why Your Vape Is Harsh

If you vape regularly, you have probably felt your throat burn sometimes. Many beginners have difficulty adjusting to vaping because they often experience an initial harshness and irritation when inhaling their vapor. Knowing why your vape can become harsh will help you understand the steps you need to take to resolve this issue for good. This post will explore reasons why your vape might be harsher than expected and how exactly you can fix them.

1. Reduced Airflow

Vapes are meant to produce a ton of vapor, and that vapor needs air to travel through before reaching your lungs. When the airflow is restricted due to clogged or blocked air holes, it can make the vape harsher. To fix this issue, you will need to regularly maintain your device and clean it with warm soapy water or alcohol swabs. You can also adjust the air holes to increase or decrease the amount of airflow.

2. Incorrect Wattage Settings

The wattage settings on your device can affect how much flavor, throat hit, and clouds you get from your vape. If the wattage is set too low, it can make your vape harsh and unpleasant to inhale. Try increasing your wattage slightly and see if it makes a difference. If the wattage is set too high, it can cause dry hits and burnt flavors. To avoid this, use the wattage recommended by your device or coil manufacturer.

3. Poor Quality E-Juice

Using good-quality e-juice can make your vape experience unpleasant. Look for e-liquids made from high-quality ingredients and natural flavors that are not filled with chemicals or artificial sweeteners. It’s also essential to store them in a cool, dark place away from direct sunlight to preserve their flavor and prevent any unwanted harshness.

If you have difficulty finding good-quality vape juice, consider alternatives. For instance, Delta 8 gummies can be a great way to get your nicotine fix without needing an e-cigarette or vape device. You can find delta 8 gummies in various flavors and strengths, making them perfect for anyone looking for an alternative to vaping.

4. Wrong Coil Type

The coil you use will determine the flavor, throat hit, and vapor production that you get from your device. If you are using the wrong type of coil for your e-juice, it can result in a harsh vape. To fix this issue, switch out your coils regularly according to the manufacturer’s instructions, and always double-check the wattage levels and coil type when using a new device. Disposable vapes are a great option to avoid the hassle of changing coils.

The nicotine strength of your vape juice can also affect how harsh or smooth it is. If the nicotine strength is too high, it can make the vape experience harsh and uncomfortable. To fix this issue, choose a lower nicotine strength e-liquid or consider diluting your existing e-juice with a nicotine-free option. Nicotine vapes have been linked to potential health risks, so you must be aware before making any decisions.

5. Incorrect Prim Method

Priming your coils correctly is essential for getting the most out of your vape device. Not priming your coils properly can cause dry hits and burnt flavors, resulting in a harsh vape. To fix this issue, make sure to always prime your coils correctly according to the instructions given by your device or coil manufacturer.

There are several reasons why your vape might be harsher than expected. From incorrect wattage settings and coil types to poor quality e-juices and nicotine strength, all of these factors can make the inhale harsh and unpleasant. Tweaking a few of these details can make your vape experience smoother and more enjoyable. Always follow the instructions given by your device or coil manufacturer and take care of your equipment with regular maintenance.