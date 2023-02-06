The Best Customer Service Software Platforms to Use In 2023

As any business will agree, your customers are at the forefront of your operation. Without them buying into your brand, products, or services, you won’t make a dent in your field or reap the profits and rewards. For that reason, you need to be focusing on creating the best customer experience possible so your audience stays loyal to your business.

One of the best ways to build and retain healthy customer relationships is by using customer service software. In a nutshell, customer service software is any program that helps a company provide advice or assistance to those who use their services. With that in mind, here are some of the best platforms to check out and utilise today.

Zendesk

Zendesk is a customer service software program that helps companies build effortless customer experiences. Thanks to their channels, conversations seamlessly flow, which leads to improved productivity and satisfaction across the board. Zendesk’s Agent Workspace tool can be used to collaborate with each other and at other times to ultimately deliver prompt, personalised responses on any channel.

This software program is easy to use and designed to help your customer service group work better as a team. You will have all the tools required to monitor customers’ questions and provide the information they are looking for, right when they want it.

Sprout Social

Social media is becoming increasingly popular for communication year by year. With that in mind, you can use customer service software like Sprout Social to support teams in delivering cohesive social support experiences. If you have social media business pages, it makes sense to use platforms like Sprout Social to assist you with day-to-day operations.

Thanks to their combination of marketing, support, sales, and social media monitoring, this software helps facilitate conversions across giants like Facebook, Instagram, and Twitter. Some of Sprout Social’s key features include tracking and reporting, automation, and customer segmentation.

Microsoft Dynamics 365

Microsoft Dynamics 365 can elevate your customer service. This is thanks to their solution that personalises customer experiences. Microsoft Dynamics 365 can provide useful customer insights, and ultimately, boost your business’s productivity. Don’t just take our word for it. Check out Infinity Group who are one of the country’s leading Microsoft Dynamics 365 specialists. They go into detail about this software program and how you can use it in your business to improve customer service.

One of the outstanding features of Microsoft Dynamics 365 is that it supports you with a centrally managed knowledge base. This can be made available to both employees and customers. You can use their analysis tools to make strategic judgments to further grow the knowledge database.

Hootsuite

Hootsuite is another customer service software program that helps employees engage with customers. What’s more, you can schedule content across your social media pages from one secure web-based dashboard. Hootsuite has an array of features and an extensive library of integrations, making it a solid overall tool for numerous businesses.

When combined with Zendesk, Hootsuite enables you to create, review, and update your social media channels. Some benefits of Hootsuite include social media management, customer segmentation, and tracking and reporting.

MailChimp

MailChimp helps companies craft, send, and monitor email newsletters, event invitations, and signup forms. Teams are able to personalise emails thanks to MailChimp’s targeted customer segments. For smaller companies in particular, MailChimp can act as an all-in-one marketing platform. This is music to the ears of those who have a tight budget to adhere to.

While you will need to purchase one of MailChimp’s more expensive plans, you’re able to use this software to put together ad campaigns, landing pages, automat emails, and monitor performance. MailChimp has a live chat feature, email design and landing page tools, and contact management.

SurveyMonkey

If there is one thing businesses across all sectors should do regularly to learn more about their audience, it’s conducting surveys. This is where SurveyMonkey comes into the equation. They are a customer service software program that offers companies templates that can be used for a wide range of customer surveys. Ultimately, these are used to receive feedback.

Thanks to SurveyMonkey’s vast library of integrations, you’re able to easily work this software into your current workflow. Some of the main features of SurveyMonkey include live results tracking, email distribution, polling, and image file support.

Slack

Slack enables internal customers to get support from HR or IT departments seamlessly. This can be done from the same channel they use to converse with their teammates. When you combine Slack with an AI-powered bot, employees are able to self-serve over Slack at scale.

Some of the key benefits of Slack include live chat, community forums, messaging, and video conferencing. Slack is known for providing real-time customer service in Slack Connect. You can use automated workflows to acquire and share customer feedback too. There is also the option to bring in internal experts who can rally around and engage with your customers.

LiveAgent

If your customer service group spends a large chunk of their time servicing customers through live chat, it makes sense to use tools like LiveAgent. The reason for this is simple – they improve live chat service delivery. This is thanks to features such as real-time typing view.

Other features include website tracking for chat engagement. LiveAgent is a brilliant solution for businesses that use WordPress. Because of its huge library of native integrations, this lets your team work them seamlessly into their existing workflows. LiveAgent has a self-service portal and community forums too.

Using customer service software programs allows you to collect, manage, reply to, and report on customer support requests. Whether you use these platforms to manage one or several communication channels like live chat or email or integrate with external communication tools such as social media, there’s no denying the benefits it can bring to your company.

Just be aware that a lot of customer service software operates on a one-size-fits-all basis. For that reason, you will need to look into different platforms to find one that works for your customer support team.