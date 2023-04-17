Supporting a Loved One with Plummer’s Disease: What You Need to Know

Plummer disease causes excessive release of thyroid hormones by the nodules in the thyroid gland. It’s one of the causes of hyperthyroidism and increases the chances of developing thyroid cancer.

Also known as Toxic Multinodular Goiter, the disease is characterized by an enlarged thyroid that increases over time without proper treatment.

The enlargement of the thyroid gland causes a noticeable bulge that can be really uncomfortable and damaging to your self-esteem. But that’s not the only symptom.

Here are some symptoms of Plummer disease that your loved one may be struggling with:

Pressure in the neck

Difficulty breathing and swallowing

Fatigue

Rapid heart rate

Insomnia

Flushing

For your loved one with Plummer disease, coping with the effects of the condition is challenging. They will need your support, and in this post, we will show you how you can offer that support.

1. Learn About the Disease

If you want to offer the best support to someone with a medical condition, it’s important to have some knowledge about what they’re suffering from.

Learning more about Plummer disease gives you a better idea of how to handle your loved one throughout the journey.

That knowledge will keep you in control and able to anticipate certain situations. Most importantly, you will be knowledgeable about treatments and coping mechanisms, which will help you offer effective care.

2. Explain Treatment Options

Plummer disease has various treatment options that doctors may suggest depending on its severity. Each treatment has its implications.

For instance, the doctor may suggest radioactive iodine to shrink the enlarged thyroid gland and lower production levels of the thyroid hormones. But the treatment has its downsides and may cause hypothyroidism as a result.

The doctor may also prescribe certain medications, which have varying side effects. Surgery, on the hand, has its own implications as well. These treatments can be hard for your loved one to digest, but when armed with more information, you can help explain and discuss the options further.

3. Listen to Them

When caring for and supporting your loved one, understand that your job is not to become another doctor. You want to offer support but also give them much room to do things their way and think for themselves.

Remember, your loved one has wishes and ideas, some of which you may not agree with or be comfortable with.

The best you can do is listen more and empathize with them. That is how you let them see that you’re understanding.

4. Help With the Coping Mechanisms

Support also means helping your loved one cope with their illness better. It will be such a relief for them if you encourage them to do something that relieves the discomfort.

With regard to Plummer disease, coping mechanisms vary depending on the symptoms your loved one has. You may suggest activities like yoga or other therapies that can relieve issues like pain, stress, and fatigue.

Herbal remedies like ginseng, chamomile, ashwagandha and marijuana can help with issues like insomnia, fatigue, pain, and stress.

5. Be There and Be Present!

One of the things an ill loved one wants from you is that you’re there for them when they need you and also present when around them. It’s not supportive if you’re only there in the flesh but not present with them in the moment.

Imagine someone visited you and spent the entire time on their phone. It likely won’t feel that they really wanted to spend time with you.

Being present means spending quality time together and getting to enjoy each other’s company.

6. Remain Positive

There is really no point being someone struggling with an illness if you can’t be positive. Keep in mind that your loved one is going through a lot, and they will need all the energy, motivation, and positivity to stay strong and hopeful.

You also need a dose of that positive energy as the caregiver or supportive pillar to do your job right. Remember that even if you’re down yourself, you can’t show it as it may take away that strength your one is holding on to.

Conclusion

Plummer disease is a treatable condition, even in cases where it causes hyperthyroidism. If your loved one is affected, there is always something you can do to show them support and walk with them on the journey to recovery.