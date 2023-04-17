Napoli vs AC Milan Betting Offer: Bet £10 Get £30 in Free Bets with William Hill

Napoli host AC Milan on Tuesday night at the Diego Armando Maradona Stadium in the second leg of their Champions League quarter-final against AC Milan. Napoli, trailing 1-0 from the first leg, is looking for a marked improved performance against a resilient and tenacious team in AC Milan.

William Hill is adding to the excitement and the edge-of-the-seat emotion by offering first-time customers a one-off betting offer! Bet £10 and get £30 in free bets! Read on to find out how to claim this excellent offer.

18+ Gambling Can Be Addictive. Please Play Responsibly. BeGambleAware GamStop Gambling Commission

Napoli vs AC Milan Match Preview

Napoli, the runaway leaders in Serie A, are fifteen points clear and look almost sure to win the league for the first time in thirty-three years. Understandably, they have taken their foot off the pedal domestically but have scored 66 goals, conceding just 21 times and won 24 of their games domestically. Trailing 1-0 after the first leg, the onus will be on the Serie A champions-elect to play on the front foot in this contest.

AC Milan, who thumped Napoli 4-0 when both teams last met on this ground, may have a psychological edge over the runaway leaders, as they also lead 1-0 from the first leg. That aforementioned 4-0 win is Milan’s only victory in their last six Serie A outings, though they have won four of their last five in the Champions League, keeping clean sheets in all of those matches. Another clean sheet at Napoli would see them into the semi-finals for the first time since 2006/07 — the season they last won the competition.

How to Claim William Hill Offer

If you would like to claim this William Hill welcome offer, follow each of the steps below.

Click the link above to be taken to William Hill’s sign-up page

Create an account with the bookmaker

Enter the William Hill promo code ‘R30′

Make a first deposit and place a qualifying bet of £10 on a selection at odds of 1/2 or greater

Wait for your qualifying bet to settle and claim your £30 in free bets

Offer Terms and Conditions

a) The promotion runs from 00:01:00 (UK time) on Wednesday, 12th April 2023, until otherwise cancelled by us in accordance with these promotional terms (the promotion period).

b) The promotion is only available on sportsbook excluding Virtual markets (Virtual horse racing, Virtual greyhound racing, Virtual football and any other Virtual product(s) launched by William Hill from time to time) (the promotion markets).

c) This promotion is not available to new accounts where funds are paid by PayPal, Neosurf, Paysafe, Nuvei Apple Pay, NETELLER, Skrill, ecoPayz, Kalibra/Postpay or William Hill PLUS Card.

d) Place a minimum stake of £10 (the minimum stake) from your main balance to opt into the promotion.

e) The £30 of Free Bets will be credited to your account once the qualifying bet has settled and will expire if not used within 30 days (bonus period). Any bonus that has not been redeemed before the end of the bonus period will be deleted.

f) The bonus is non-refundable and cannot be withdrawn as cash.

g) The full value of the bonus should be redeemed in one stake. Any portion of the bonus that is not staked will be voided. A bonus can only be used once.

h) The promotion in pound sterling is only available to new customers in the United Kingdom. If you take part in the promotion, you will not be eligible for any other new customer promotion. The promotion is unavailable in the shop or through our TV betting service.

i) If you cash in your bet, your stake will no longer constitute a qualifying stake for participation in this promotion.

j) Customers who reside in Northern Ireland and have a fully registered William Hill online account have a free entry route for this promotion. To enter the promotion, customers residing in Northern Ireland should contact Live Chat, state the name of the promotion and request entry. Only customers able to prove that they are residents of Northern Ireland will qualify for the free entry route.