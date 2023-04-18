Head to the Future With These Cool Car Tech Features

Most people think of Tesla when they think of new technology and cars. And the truth is, that it’s no wonder why. Tesla includes some of the most advanced and futuristic car tech around. But there’s also the fact that while Tesla may have paved the way, more and more vehicle manufacturers are incorporating car technology into their new vehicles. From Mustang mods that offer an eco-friendly boost, to backup cameras that see from above, to self-driving features, car technology is starting to look like something from the future. Here are some of the coolest tech features you can find on the market.

Eco Mods for Sports Cars

Eco mods are modifications that can help you get the most out of your car and the environment. You can get a boost without using a lot of fuel when you make the right modifications. This is good news for car drivers who want to make changes in a more eco-friendly way. For example, Mustang mods are designed for the performance of a Mustang, while also being mindful of how it impacts the environment. Turbochargers may use less fuel than other superchargers and produce fewer emissions, and this is good news. You can even use an intercooler to boost the efficiency of your vehicle.

Self-Driving and Self-Parking

Self-driving cars are already here, and they are gaining in popularity. In fact, they’re already in some states as others look to pass legislation that allows them on the road as well. Self-driving cars can help make the roads safer by reducing the number of crashes caused by human error. Plus, they are a great alternative for people who are unable to drive themselves but need to go places independently. Many people now have cars with parking assistance and self-driving will be the next evolution of the technology for many people to have.

Blind Spot Sensors

Blind spot sensors are a great way to prevent accidents. They detect vehicles in blind spots and alert you when there’s a vehicle there before you can see it. Cars and trucks with this technology can see them on the side mirrors or on a dash light at the front of the car. These sensors are especially helpful for larger vehicles like trucks and semis. These monitoring systems will certainly offer more protection from accidents in the future as more and more new cars come with this feature.

Cars That Can Sense When You Get Drowsy

Have you ever driven when you were super sleepy? While most people don’t make it a habit, it’s something that happens from time to time and can be incredibly dangerous. The good news is that there are now cars and trucks that can sense when you are drowsy and automatically begin to adjust the steering wheel, seat, and mirrors to keep you from falling asleep. They may even sound an alarm to wake you up and make you more alert. This futuristic safety feature is good news especially for people like truck drivers who spend a lot of time on the road.

Night Vision Cameras

Move over military operations. Night vision technology is now available for cars and can detect objects and obstacles in low-light situations. While night vision cameras are often used in surveillance and military operations, they can also be used to help you drive safely at night. They see better at night than the human eye and can see further into the distance as well.

Summon Your Car From the Parking Lot

Summoning your car is a new feature that allows you to have your car come pick you up from the parking lot or other location. Most people use this feature to get their car out of a parking spot when things are really tight. However, the future of this technology may look a little more like James Bond, with the car coming to get you from miles away. You simply press a button on the key FOB or a smartphone app, and the car will know exactly where to come and get you.

Advanced Back-Up Cameras That See Overhead

Not all cars have backup cameras, but if yours does, it can be a lifesaver when you’re backing out of the driveway and parking spaces. Newer technology shows an overhead image instead, giving you a broader view of your surroundings when you are backing out of a parking spot.