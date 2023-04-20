Boutique Hotel Coming To Warrington Town Centre

Warrington is excited to reveal it’s plans for the launch of a boutique hotel in its centre, situated in one of its most iconic buildings which has been redeveloped into ‘The Hive WA1’.

Discover a boutique hotel experience in the heart of Warrington. This hotel will feature over 120 modern bedrooms and suites.

The hotel will be situated on the second and proposed third and fourth floors of this iconic building providing magnificent views over the town’s skyline. There will be an onsite restaurant, rooftop sky garden and an expansive 2,500-square-foot spa area for the ultimate relaxing getaway.

Conference and banqueting facilities will be housed in the existing historic second floor Grand Memorial Hall and accommodate up to 250 individuals, with the facilities boasting the latest tech, making it ideal for big and small meetings and events.

Neil Trainer – Owner “I am thrilled to be developing this exciting multi-million-pound project that promises to bring more footfall to the designated cultural quarter of Warrington. Not only is this project exciting for the building itself, but it has the potential to greatly benefit the community and wider businesses as a whole.”

Jonathan Doherty – Managing Director of WORQ Group “As part of the WORQ Group we are beyond excited to be part of The Hive community in the heart of Warrington! As a hotel, we have the opportunity to become an integral part of the Warrington community, and we cannot wait to see our doors open here.”

The completion of this development is an exciting prospect for the community. The Hive WA1 is an all-in-one location that offers a wide array of recreational, social, and workspace facilities, making it a go-to destination for people of all ages and interests.

From co-working spaces for businesses of all sizes to unique eateries, The Hive has it all.

And with Nectar, a co-working space that promotes collaboration and innovation, The Hive is set to become a real hub for creativity and entrepreneurship. But what sets it apart is its ability to create a sense of community. With high footfall expected once complete of over 10,000 per week and a vibrant atmosphere, The Hive is set to become the heart and soul of Warrington, a place where people can work, play, and connect with one another. It’s no wonder that everyone is eagerly looking forward to its completion.

Making the most of their central location, there’s plenty of parking available close by as well as great connections to public transport hubs.