Don’t Keep it a Secret: What to Tell People When You Are Going Through Addiction Treatment

Telling people you are ready to get help for your addiction can be emotionally difficult. While it’s an important part of the process, it can be hard to know how much information to reveal to your family and friends when you are addicted to drugs or alcohol. So many addicts want help, but they don’t know how to get it. Telling the people you love can provide you with great relief and can reveal who will be most supportive of you on your journey. Here are some of the most important things to recognize when it comes to telling others you are about to get treatment:

Be Selective About Who You Tell

It’s important to rally support around yourself because you will need it when you get home from rehab. Telling your therapist if you have one is a good place to start. Nest, you’d want to tell people who depend on you. This can include your spouse or partner, children, and even parents if they rely on you for anything. You can disclose things like where you plan to go, how long you plan to be away, and more. You also want to ensure that you are telling people who won’t gossip, but who will instead have your back.

Let People Know That You Are Ready to Face Your Addiction

Odds are, at least someone in your circle recognizes that you have a problem. Of course, if you are drunk all the time, it’s easier to notice. However, some people are able to hide their addiction to drugs or alcohol. Letting the people closest to you know that you are ready to face your addiction is a powerful first step on the recovery journey.

Share About Your Reasons For Wanting to Get Help

When you are ready to share your addiction treatment plans with others, it’s important to be prepared. You may want to start by talking about the reasons why you want help. It might be to be a better version of yourself, or so that you can interact with the people you love in healthy ways. Explain to them the benefits of residential treatment and how you want to walk out these benefits in your life when your time away is over. You can share as much or as little detail as you want.

Be Clear About How You Can Be Contacted While You Are Away

If you are going away for treatment, make sure that the people in your life know how communication will work. It’s important to set expectations and make sure everyone understands what is going to happen. You don’t want to cause confusion while you are away and walk into a contentious environment when you return because you were unclear. You can discuss whether phone calls are allowed in your facility, if you’ll be able to email, and how often they can expect to hear from you. This can help alleviate any stress if they don’t hear from you for several days or weeks while you are getting help for your addiction.

Recognize That Your Family and Friends May Have Mixed Feelings About the News

If family or friends have been negatively affected by your addiction, they may have mixed feelings when they hear about your decision to get treatment. On the one hand, they may feel relief. On the other hand, they may be angry about the harm you caused them. They may be concerned about you, but they also might not understand addiction. This can be difficult for them to accept, especially if they have never experienced it themselves or know someone who has struggled with this disease. T

Communicate About How Your Responsibilities Will Get Covered While You’re Away

Communication is critical. Setting things in place to help your family while you are away can alleviate the burden they may feel from your absence. If you are taking PTO or short-term disability, you will have to let HR know at your workplace. You can discuss how your role will be covered so that you’ll still have a job when you return.

Tell People What to Expect When You Return

Make sure people in your life understand that recovering from addiction is a long-term process. While you will be different than when you left, you still won’t be 100% better. You’ll still need ongoing help through group interactions, counseling, and more. You may even need to refrain from attending certain events as they might be too difficult and trigger a relapse.