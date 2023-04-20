WFH: Boost Your Productivity With These 4 Tips

Working from home has become increasingly popular over the last few years, with most office-related positions still allowing work-from-home options for employees in at least some capacity. Working from home offers numerous benefits, such as flexibility with the schedule and managing things at home while working. However, working from home also comes with several challenges. With no manager or co-workers around you to ensure you are plugged into your work, it can be easy to get distracted by non-work-related activities. However, with the right systems in place, working from home can allow you to have heightened productivity and efficiency, while still having the flexibility that being in your home offers.

Create a workspace

A designated workspace is important in keeping your productivity levels high when working from home. Spend time thinking about what type of workspace helps you focus and succeed. Setting up your workspace in a quiet, low-traffic area is best so there is no noise or distraction when you are on important calls. Get ergonomic furniture that will allow you to be comfortable for long stretches of sitting while providing the proper support for your back and neck. Keep your work area clutter-free so that you can focus on the task at hand instead of everything surrounding you. Set up specific places for office supplies and storage so that you know where everything is when you need it while still keeping it out of the way throughout the day. Decorate your workspace with plants or artwork that motivates and inspires you so that you feel at peace in your workspace.

Get outside of the house

It may seem counterintuitive to work outside the home when you have a work-from-home job, but sometimes a change of scenery is necessary to keep productivity high. While working at a coffee shop is a great alternative, they are also in high-traffic areas and can be noisy. Consider a co-working space if you want to get outside the house while still staying focused on your work tasks. They offer the opportunity to interact with other professionals and feel the sense of community and connection that working from home often lacks. Co-working spaces can also provide access to resources you might not have at home, such as high-speed internet and conference rooms. Companies like Robin make booking a coworking desk space simple through an online manage office desks platform, which is excellent for hybrid work situations. Working from a location outside your home can allow you to keep the inspiration flowing and productivity high when you struggle to stay on task.

Get dressed up

A perk of working from home is that you can roll out of bed at 8:58 and log on for a meeting at 9:00. However if you want to keep your productivity high, it is essential that you still get up and get ready before starting work for the day. Taking the time to get dressed and brush your hair can allow you to get mentally prepared for the day while feeling good. While putting on sweats and slippers before sitting down for a meeting might feel natural, you should still dress for success. Working from home can blur the line between work and home modes. By getting ready for the day, you can mentally transition from being at home to being focused on work, which will help you be more productive with your daily tasks. It can also help you maintain a structure and routine that flows into your work day.

Take breaks

Working from home, eating lunch at your desk, or taking a call while walking on the treadmill can feel natural. However, to maintain productivity and reduce burnout, taking breaks throughout the day is important. Schedule breaks on your calendar throughout the day to block that time from someone scheduling a last-minute meeting. Getting up from your desk will give your back and eyes a break and allow you to increase your creativity by stepping away from your space. Even just a five-minute break to refill your water or take a walk to the end of your street and back can help recharge your energy and keep your productivity high when working from home.