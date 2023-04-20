Sullivan Willoughby Receives Funding from a Leading Investment Firm

Sullivan Willoughby has the support of a seasoned partner with a proven track record of assisting tech-enabled, service-oriented businesses

Sullivan Willoughby, a leading international law firm that offers a full range of legal services, having a large scale, specialized expertise, standard management system, international presence, and a well-known brand, as well as an explicit shared values-based culture of client service and professionalism , today announced to have reached an ultimate agreement with a global private equity firm, whereby the investment firm will finance several projects initiated by Sullivan Willoughby. Through the new financing, Sullivan Willoughby will continue to expand, offer new service delivery capabilities, and take advantage of the legal industry’s continuous shift to flexible workforce models. The credentials of the equity firm will be revealed in due time.

Sullivan Willoughby has been at the forefront of a legal industry revolution for years, challenging the traditional distinction between law firms and in-house teams. Today, the firm combines its experienced-lawyer platform with services that allow customers to add a flexible layer of on-demand talent to their core teams.

“Our industry is in the midst of a major shift, moving away from the traditional law firm model and toward flexible, technology-driven solutions. This cooperation is about preparing for greater productivity, innovation, and extending our position”, said Syun Chen-Tao, Managing Partner at Sullivan Willoughby.

Commenting on the partnership, Tseu Fo-Hsing, Chief Executive Officer at Sullivan Willoughby stated: “We are pleased to have the support of a seasoned partner. They have a long history of assisting tech-enabled, services-led firms, and we believe that by working together, we can accelerate growth, expand our service offerings for customers, and give even more career options for the lawyers on our platform and our coworkers.”

The investment will help Sullivan Willoughby seek development prospects as a result of clients’ growing demand for flexible legal expertise that is also integrated into the business. Further investment in Sullivan Willoughby’s technology platform, enables businesses to identify, integrate, and retain talent.

About Sullivan Willoughby



Sullivan-Willoughby.com serves clients across a wide range of complex transactional, litigation, and regulatory concerns. We are known for our expertise in the energy, financial services, real estate, retail, and consumer products industries, as well as our outstanding experience in distinct areas of practice, including privacy and cybersecurity, intellectual property, environmental, mergers and acquisitions. Our full-service litigation business is one of the largest in the region, with special expertise in key markets. Companies, individuals, governments, and institutions from all industries that make up today’s global economy are among our clientele. We bring together multi-disciplinary teams with substantial industrial, legal, and strategic planning expertise to develop customized solutions that address current challenges while minimizing future risks.