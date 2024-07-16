Kitchen Makeovers Commemorates Achievements At Inaugural Annual Conference

The conference agenda included keynote speeches from Moneypenny and ActionCOACH, as well as the presentation of five awards: Highest Annual Turnover, Highest Individual Sale, Best Social Media Activity, Best Newcomer, and Franchisees’ Franchisee of the Year (voted for by the franchisees). These awards recognised the outstanding achievements of Kitchen Makeovers’ franchise network and celebrated the dedication and innovation of their members.

The 2024 award winners announced were:

Highest Annual Turnover – Paul Lindley, Kitchen Makeovers Lincoln

Highest Individual Sale – John Beresford, Kitchen Makeovers Bath

Best Social Media Activity – Colin Blackburn, Kitchen Makeovers Cambridge

Best Newcomer – Martin Brown, Kitchen Makeovers Warrington

Franchisees’ Franchisee of the Year (voted for by the franchisees) – Phil Chrysandrea, Kitchen Makeovers Cornwall & Plymouth

“Being voted Franchisees’ Franchisee of the Year by my colleagues is a truly special feeling,” said Phil. “The respect and recognition from fellow franchisees means a lot. We have a fantastic community at Kitchen Makeovers, where we share ideas, support each other and work together to solve problems. It’s been incredible to witness the company’s growth firsthand, having been the very first Kitchen Makeovers franchisee. The conference was a great opportunity to finally meet some of the people I’ve been working alongside and collaborating with. I’m already looking forward to what next year holds for our entire network.”

“We’re incredibly proud of the growth we’ve achieved in 2024. Since the beginning of the year, we’ve welcomed 12 new franchisees to the Kitchen Makeovers network. This signifies the strong appeal of our model and our commitment to supporting our franchisees. Our focus on exceptional customer service, combined with cost-effective kitchen solutions, is clearly resonating with homeowners across the UK. While we’ve come a long way, this conference has only solidified our commitment to building on this momentum. We’re firmly set on making Kitchen Makeovers the go-to choice for anyone seeking their dream kitchen renovation and those who would like to own a rewarding business in this sector,” concluded Will.

For more information about Kitchen Makeovers, visit https://kitchenmakeovers.co.uk/franchise/