Cataclean Partners With Kwik Fit In Groundbreaking Industry Deal

Cataclean and Kwik Fit announced a groundbreaking partnership at the Goodwood Festival of Speed on July 11, 2024. This new collaboration establishes Cataclean as the official supplier of fuel and engine additives to Kwik Fit, the leading automotive servicing and repair company in the UK.

Under this partnership, Cataclean’s advanced range of additives will be distributed through NAPA to over 700 Kwik Fit retail autocentres across the UK. This initiative reflects Cataclean’s commitment to delivering top-quality engine and fuel system additives that enhance vehicle performance and reduce emissions.

William Jones, Cataclean’s Sales Director, expressed enthusiasm about the partnership: “Cataclean is thrilled to announce this exciting collaboration with Kwik Fit. Our fuel and exhaust system cleaner is perfectly suited for Kwik Fit and its customers, providing a comprehensive solution that cleans the entire fuel and exhaust system with a single treatment. This helps minimize emissions, improve fuel efficiency, and prolong vehicle lifespan.”

The announcement took place at the Goodwood Festival of Speed, with ITV Sport presenter Louise Goodman and other key figures like Mark Slade (CEO of Kwik Fit), Cataclean brand ambassador and BTCC driver Dan Rowbottom, and Mat Adams (Key Account Operations Manager at Alliance Automotive Group/NAPA) confirming the details of the agreement.

Cataclean, known for its involvement in the racing scene, has been supporting British Touring Car Championships (BTCC) race winner Dan Rowbottom since 2017, who is sponsored by Kwik Fit. Rowbottom’s strong performance both on and off the track played a crucial role in bringing these renowned brands together.

Rowbottom comments: “This truly is an industry-leading partnership. Everyone at Cataclean is looking forward to a long and prosperous collaboration with Kwik Fit. I’m extremely proud of this deal and it wouldn’t have been possible without our participation with the NAPA Racing Team UK in the BTCC and the relationships that we’ve been able to build there.

William Jones adds: “At Cataclean, we have always looked at our sponsorship in motorsport from a commercial perspective – not just being a sticker on the car. This is something you have to work hard at by bringing partnerships such as this together and we would like to thank everyone at Kwik Fit, NAPA and the BTCC for playing a part in this announcement.”

​Tom Gentle, Head of Retail Marketing at Kwik Fit, added, “We are thrilled to kick off this long-term partnership with Cataclean. We look forward to showcasing Kwik Fit at the Goodwood Festival of Speed and strengthening our relationship with Cataclean.”

​Since 1995, Cataclean has been a key player in the market, establishing itself as the ‘go-to’ cleaning solution for fuel and exhaust systems. The brand’s leading product range does in one product what other brands need four or five to achieve, thus the formation of Cataclean’s 8-in-1 fuel and exhaust system cleaner. And now all Kwik Fit customers will have access to Cataclean.