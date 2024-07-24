Joe McGugian Named Finalist in Prestigious 2024 BFA HSBC UK British Franchise Awards ‘Business Builder’ Category

Scotland-based Joe McGuigan, owner of Aspray (Glasgow North and South), has been named a finalist in the prestigious 2024 BFA HSBC UK British Franchise Awards.

The British Franchise Association (BFA), recognized as the UK’s self-regulatory body for franchising, emphasizes the tagline ‘Discover Your Tomorrow.’ Members must adhere to the association’s code of conduct, ensuring professional and ethical franchise operations. The BFA currently lists over 300 members on its website.

Competing among numerous entrants, Joe McGuigan is a finalist in the “Business Builder” category.

Joe McGuigan purchased the Aspray (Glasgow North and South) franchise in 2013. This loss-assessing franchise assists policyholders with their insurance claims. Over the past decade, Joe has grown the business significantly, aiding thousands of property owners in their times of need. He is now a leading franchisee within the Aspray network, known for his dedication and enthusiasm. Outside of his professional work, Joe is a committed fundraiser, recently cycling from Vietnam to Cambodia over eight days, raising £16,000 for Marie Curie.

Commenting on the announcement, Joe McGuigan said: “It is good to be recognised and put forward as a finalist for the effort my whole team have put in. Since joining the company in 2013, I have been committed to delivering exceptional service and support to our clients, and this nomination inspires me to continue striving for excellence.”

Chief Executive of the BFA Pip Wilkins said: “We are delighted to be celebrating our 35th year of the BFA awards this year and as always, another exceptionally difficult round of short listing. We never cease to be amazed by our entrant’s ingenuity and tenacity, their ability to adapt to changing marketplaces and to be able to amend their business model to ensure they are always offering the best opportunity to their franchisees and customers. I’d like to offer my congratulations to everyone who made the finals; this is in itself a huge achievement and one they should be extremely proud of.”

UK Head of Franchise at HSBC UK Gillian Morris said: “My heartfelt congratulations to the deserving finalists in this year’s British Franchise Awards. Shortlisting the entries and choosing the finalists is one of the toughest challenges of my year but it’s one I love. I was truly inspired by the brilliant businesses amongst this year’s entrants and the finalists really do represent the best of British franchising.”

Winners will be announced at a gala black-tie event following the BFA’s annual conference on 7th November 2024.