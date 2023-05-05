Anouk (Brumfield) McIntyre – Revealing the Radiance of Transformative Change and Leadership

Anouk (Brumfield) McIntyre, a native of Shreveport, Louisiana, has devoted her life to coaching and mentoring individuals and organizations towards excellence. She believes that mentorship and coaching practices are crucial in unlocking potential and overcoming personal and professional growth challenges.

Anouk’s upbringing instilled in her confidence and ambition at an early age. Her motivation to help others realize their full potential comes from her belief that everyone has the potential for greatness, and it’s just a matter of tapping into it. With a diverse background spanning accounting, operations, transformation, sales, and delivery across various industries, Anouk has honed her talents and continued to reinvent herself.

Anouk’s approach to coaching and mentoring is rooted in emotional intelligence, organizational dynamics, and collaboration, blending evidence-based training techniques to empower individuals and teams to comprehend the scientific principles behind her approach. She employs a growth mindset, encouraging individuals to embrace challenges and view setbacks as opportunities for growth and development.

Anouk’s mission is to effect positive change globally by assisting individuals and organizations in unlocking their full potential and being the best version of themselves. She is known for building high-performing teams and keeping the focus deliberate and intentional. Her proficiency in team building has aided teams of all sizes in developing effective communication, cultivating trust, and achieving their objectives. She has assisted numerous individuals in identifying their strengths, building resilience, and gaining clarity in their purpose and direction.

Anouk’s coaching methodology emphasizes the importance of self-awareness, emotional intelligence, and collaboration. She works with individuals to identify their values, beliefs, and priorities, helping them align their goals with their personal and professional aspirations. She emphasizes the importance of building meaningful relationships and fostering a supportive community to create a nurturing environment for personal and organizational growth.

