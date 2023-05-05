Indulging in Royalty: Cake Specialists Share Ideal Cake Choices for Every Royal Personality

With the Coronation of King Charles III fast approaching, the celebration is set to be a historic moment, unlike any other since the official crowning of the late Queen in 1953. As millions around the world prepare to witness the event on TV, street parties and a nationwide bank holiday will add to the festivities. A quintessentially British pairing of tea and cake will undoubtedly be part of the celebration.

Sponge.co.uk, the UK’s largest independent online cake manufacturer, has revealed the perfect cake pairings that best match the personalities of the Royal Family members, including King Charles and the Queen Consort, the Prince and Princess of Wales, and of course, Prince Harry.

Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex – Ginger and Walnut Carrot Cake

Prince Harry’s personality best matches the “ginger and walnut carrot cake.” This cake represents the Duke of Sussex, as it is fruity, spicy, and has his signature hair colour. Though not everyone’s favourite, it remains liked by many who prefer something unique.

Kate, Princess of Wales – Victoria Sponge

The “Victoria Sponge” cake is a perfect match for Kate, one of the most beloved and influential members of the Royal Family. Classy, quintessentially British, and universally popular, the Victoria Sponge would be warmly welcomed at any luncheon or afternoon tea.

William, Prince of Wales – Chocolate and Caramel Cake

Prince William’s personality is best matched with the “chocolate and caramel cake.” Both the cake and the Prince are smooth, soft, and reliable for any occasion.

Sarah, Duchess of York – Nutella Cake

The “Nutella cake” is a perfect match for the Duchess of York, aka “Fergie.” Like the cake, Fergie is a bit nutty and not everyone’s first choice, but once given a chance, both will prove to be a welcomed, unique choice.

Anne, Princess Royal – Lemon Drizzle

The “lemon drizzle” is a perfect match for Princess Anne’s zingy, sharp, and outspoken personality. Like the Princess Royal, this traditional choice is something that nobody would regret.

Prince George of Wales – Rainbow Cake

The “rainbow cake” is a perfect match for Prince George. Fun, innocent, admired by all, and never receiving a “frosty” reception, the cake’s bright, diverse colouring is representative of what the future of the Monarchy could look like.

Camilla, Queen Consort – Red Velvet Cake

The “red velvet cake” is the perfect choice for the Queen Consort. Romantic, passionate, and bright, the rich flavours and colouring of the cake can be likened to how Camilla feels about her King.

King Charles III – Kale and Apple Cake

The “kale and apple cake” is the perfect match for King Charles III’s unique personality and his strong-willed political passions. The cake’s bright green colour showcases Charles’ support for greater sustainability and protecting the environment. The Princes Trust, among his other charitable efforts, is clear evidence of his continued will to protect the planet against global warming.

Each Royal Family member has a completely different cake that matches their unique personality. What cake would you match with each member of the Windsor’s? Are there any missed Royals here?

Sponge.co.uk is set to launch a competition ahead of the Coronation for a chance to have your recipe put into production and sold as a limited-edition special. Enter the competition before May 9th for a chance to win! The winner’s cake will be made and sold online, with a portion of the proceeds going to the winner’s chosen charity.