Has Tablet Innovation Stalled?

Tablets were once considered the future of personal computing, offering users a portable and convenient way to access digital content on the go. However, in recent years, there has been a noticeable slowdown in tablet innovation, leaving some to wonder if the technology has reached its peak. But why is this, and has tablet innovation truly stalled?

These are good questions, and we will be taking a look at the answers to each of them here in this article. Let’s head-on into it.

Lacklustre Demand Makes Innovation Risky

One of the biggest factors behind the perceived stall in tablet innovation is the decline in sales. According to data from the International Data Corporation (IDC), global tablet shipments have been on the decline since 2014, with sales continuing to fall year over year. This has led many manufacturers to focus their attention on other areas, such as smartphones and laptops, where demand and profits remain strong.

Even the top tablets in the industry are struggling to sell enough to warrant their existence to large manufacturers, and if things continue as they are, we may even see tablets being pulled from shelves in just a few years.

Almost No Progress Has Been Made

Another factor that is hindering the progress of tablets is the lack of major technological breakthroughs in tablet design or functionality in recent years. While tablets continue to improve in areas such as processing power, battery life and screen resolution, there have been no major advancements that have fundamentally changed the way we use tablets or how they function.

For example, the introduction of the Apple Pencil in 2015 was a notable innovation, but it was not a game-changer in the same way that touch screens or wireless connectivity were when they were first introduced.

There is just no reason to get a tablet in the modern day and age. If you want to play at a live casino, check the latest stock prices or browse YouTube on a large screen, there are many different alternatives that have more utility, functionality and features than do tablets.

Tablets Are Becoming Less Useful

Something else that has had a huge impact on tablets is the creation of new competition. There has been a blurring of the lines between tablets and other devices, such as 2-in-1 laptops and smartphones with larger screens. This has led to some overlap in functionality and features, making it harder for tablets to stand out in a crowded market.

This comes at a time where most people are not willing to spend money on products that are not absolutely necessary. Money management is so important in the 21st century, and if customers are able to get their hands on a better product for less, that’s the route they are going to go down.

To conclude, it seems as though tablet innovation has stalled throughout the past few years, and the future of this device is certainly in question. In all likelihood, major change is going to be needed if the tablet wants to remain competitive in the coming years. Truth be told, if nothing is done, the tablet may just become a relic of the past.