UK artist Mordechai: Debut single Deja Vu out now

LONDON, UK 15th May 2023– Catchy and radio-friendly Déjà vu is the debut single of Mordechai. It tells a story about making the same mistakes over and over when it comes to love, whether it’s making many of the wrong choices with several people or staying in relationships that seem to always play out the same way. International radio promotion started on Monday, May 8th, and the song is already playing in multiple countries, including the United States, Germany, and Australia, to name a few.

Dance / Electronic act Mordechai is the musical artist name for a London-based American – Finnish film director and Dj / music producer, Ms. Tii Ricks. As an awarded director, Ricks has previously directed music videos for artists representing a wide range of different genres, such as European Border Breakers Award (EBBA) winning hip-hop artist Redrama and Norwegian metalcore band, Benea Reach. She has also directed and edited several awarded culture documentary series’ while also composing music for some of her productions.

“I’ve always created music and Mordechai has also previously toured and recorded demos but never did an official release” says Tii Ricks. “I started to go deeper into creating and producing music while composing music for my own media productions”, Tii Ricks continues.

The music of Mordechai is inspired for example by The Weeknd, Lorn, TroyBoi, Blvck Ceiling, alongside some of the greatest dance and electronic DJs and music producers throughout the last few decades.

Déjà vu will be released globally on 12th May 2023 via Brandeca Music supported by worldwide radio and press promotion.

Tii Ricks is an American-Finnish London-based award-winning film director, screenwriter, and nowadays also music producer who was born in Germany. She has directed feature films, awarded TV factual series, and music videos.