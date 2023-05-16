Everything Comes Full Circle: Interior Styles From The Past Set To Dominate The Future

Everything in the world of style has a knack for coming back around. If it was popular once, there’s no doubt that it’ll become popular again. Once the initial craze wears down, it goes from being in vogue to a fully-fledged vintage trend. Nostalgic design is back. And it looks like, this time, it’s here to stay.

It’s about time to dust off your Nans’ favorite pieces and welcome them with open arms. We’re taking a journey through the past and into the future of interior design in 2023.

The Past

Let’s start with a quick history lesson, shall we? Some of the most popular home interior styles from decades long gone are making a comeback in a big way. And we’re not just talking about the ’80s and ’90s (even though, yes, they’re definitely making a return.)

Mid-century modern, art deco curves, farmhouse styles, avocado bathrooms, trinket hoarding, and sherpa everything. These are just a few nostalgic classics quickly returning to vogue. Gone are the days of minimalism and neutral tones. Think texture, curved edges, and mixed styles. It’s all about using techniques from days gone by to show off your individuality.

The Future

So what can we expect to be the biggest hitters in ’23 interiors? We’ve got five predictions that we think will dominate homes this year and beyond.

Colorful Bathroom Suites

If you’ve ever thought that white bathroom suites are drab and uninspired, you’re going to love the return of the colorful suite. They were all the rage in the ’60s and ’70s, with the avocado bathroom suite taking the crown of most popular.

But this time, they’re going bolder. Think bold blues, pops of pink, and deep greens. Paired with brass or chrome fixtures, this trend will transform your bathroom with a sense of drama and luxury.

Merging Outside And In

After the pandemic, we all know how important it is to get outside. This trend takes it even further. Using inspiration from the mid-century modern movement, which saw open-plan living and large windows take hold, it’s all about merging indoors with outdoors.

We’re seeing more and more homes with bi-fold doors and outdoor living rooms. Reaching fever pitch in coming years, we can expect this trend to influence fixture and material choices. Natural stone, warm woods, and plants galore. It’s all about creating a seamless transition between in and out.

Mid-Century Furniture

Now, the love for mid-century style isn’t anything new. It’s been well-loved for years and has slowly wormed its way into the general conscience. Because now it’s not just being embraced by famous faces and money makers. The average Joe has welcomed it into their home with great success.

Clean lines and simple shapes that make up mid-century furniture have a timeless appeal. And whether you want something bold or understated, this trend is for you. As it’s so popular, many big-name home brands have used it as inspiration. So you can get great pieces at a fraction of the cost.

Texture, Texture, Texture

Oh, how we all love the ’70s. The hair, the clothes, the feeling of unadulterated freedom. And we love it in our homes too. This isn’t the first time it’s popped up in our future styles list. It’s unlikely to be the last. This time it’s all about texture.

Embrace shag rugs, sherpa armchairs, mirror wardrobes, and colored glass accents. Nothing creates comfort like ’70s textures. It’s perfect for creating a warm, inviting space you never want to leave.

An Artisan’s Touch

Minimalism saw most of us shove all our old trinkets into storage to gather dust. Well, grab the duster because ‘stuff’ is making a comeback in home decor. But not just any old thing. Curated collections of one-of-a-kind finds and handcrafted pieces.

Everything in life is a commodity. And that means there’s always new stuff you can buy. This trend is about finding things from bygone eras, handmade artisan items, or just things that actually mean something to you.

Wrapping Up

Interior design trends come and go. But nostalgia is here to stay. Taking inspiration from past design hits to decorate our modern spaces creates design that’s stylish and personal. Whether you opt for a colorful bathroom suite, mid-century furniture, or handcrafted pieces, the key is to find a balance between the past and the present.

So this year, create a space that’s unique to you. A space that tells a story. And use the past to transform your future.