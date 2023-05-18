Kiln-Dried Oak Logs: The Perfect Choice for Cozy Winter Nights

There is no greater sense of comfort than spending a frigid winter evening with loved ones while sitting by a blazing fire. You are enveloped in the radiant heat from the burning wood, which provides relief from the low single digit temps outside. Not all woods, nevertheless, are appropriate for this use.

When aspects like moisture content, chemical exposure, and general quality are taken into account, only a select few products match the standards for optimal burning. Kiln dried logs stand out as the undisputed leader among these choices. But why are they so unique? The world of kiln-dried oak logs is explored in this essay, along with its outstanding attributes and the reasons they are the finest option for a cosy fire. Let’s begin straight away.

Reduced and Stable Moisture percentage:

All logs that are lawfully sold in the UK must meet the Ready to Burn quality certification level set by Defra, which calls for a moisture percentage of under 20%. But not all logs are made equally. The typical moisture level of kiln-dried logs, which have been baked for a long time in industrial kilns, is as low as 10%. Additionally, these logs’ constant moisture levels guarantee an even burn.

Increased Heat Production Efficiency:

Kiln-dried logs are more effective in producing heat due to their homogeneity and lower moisture content. Kiln-dried logs use less energy to remove extra moisture than seasoned logs do. Through a more efficient burn, this efficiency increases the amount of heat produced per log.

Extended Shelf Life and Indoor Storage Capability:

Kiln-dried logs not only excel in their burning qualities but also offer a longer shelf life compared to seasoned logs. They can even be stored indoors. Any little insects or fungi that may have been present in the logs are fully destroyed by the high-heat kiln drying process, which also completely eliminates any excess moisture. As a result, kiln-dried logs can be kept for a long time without losing their ability to burn. Additionally, their dryness qualifies them for safe interior storage and aesthetic uses.

Essentials to Know About Kiln-Dried Oak Logs

Storage Time: When stored correctly in a dry, well-ventilated room and piled properly, kiln-dried logs can maintain their burning qualities for several years. But they might stop burning if they’re stored incorrectly or exposed to dampness.

Price: The cost of kiln-dried logs varies in the UK depending on when they are purchased. They are typically less expensive when purchased in the summer when tree wood is harvested and dried. The cost of heating fuel tends to climb as temperatures decrease and demand rises. Kiln-dried logs cost slightly more than seasoned logs; the difference is approximately 10%.

Availability: Although kiln-dried wood is sold in some supermarkets, it’s crucial to remember that the quality might not be the best. It is suggested to select a renowned provider like Lekto Woods for the highest quality.

Conclusion

You can take your winter experience to a new level by using kiln-dried oak logs. They are the best option for generating a warm and welcoming atmosphere thanks to their exceptional qualities, which include reduced moisture content, efficient heat generation, extended shelf life, and indoor storage capability. So embrace the warmth of kiln-dried wood and create genuinely memorable winter nights.